რუსთავში ქვეითად მიმავალ მამაკაცს ავტომანქანა დაეჯახა

თელავში, ნასამხრალთან, სავარაუდოდ მაღალი სიჩქარით მოძრავი ავტომობილი ამობრუნდა. როგორც "ფორტუნას" შსს-ში განუცხადეს, შემთხვევის შედეგად არავინ დაშავებულა. უწყებაში განმარტავენ, რომ ავტომობილის მძღოლი ადმინისტრაციული წესით დაჯარიმდა. ავარია კახეთში - ნასამხრალთან ავტომობილი ამობრუნდა

სამართადამცველებმა რუსთავში, 12 წლის გოგოს მიმართ ძალადობის ბრალდებით ერთი პირი დააკავეს. როგორც "ფორტუნას" შსს-ში განუცხადეს, მომხდარზე გამოძიება სისხლის სამართლის კოდექსის 126-ე მუხლის პირველი პრიმა ნაწილით დაიწყო, რაც ცემას გულისხმობს. ეჭვმიტანილი გუშინ საღამოს დააკავეს. არსებული ინფორმაციით, რუსთავში, 12 წლის გოგონას, რომელიც სკოლიდან სახლში ბრუნდებოდა 40 წლამდე ასაკის მამაკაცი ძალადობის განხორციელების მიზნით, თავს დაესხა და სარდაფში ძალით ჩაიყვანა. ყვირილზე მეზობლები გამოვიდნენ, რის შემდეგაც თავდამსხმელმა გაქცევა მოახერხა. მომხდარის შესახებ მეზობლებმა პოლიციას აცნობეს. რუსთავში, 12 წლის გოგოს მიმართ ძალადობის ბრალდებით, მამაკაცი დააკავეს

ერთი ადამიანი ემსხვერპლა რუსთავში მომხდარ ავტოსაგზაო შემთხვევას. შემთხვევა გუშინ გვიან ღამით მეგობრობის გამზირზე მოხდა. თვითმხილველების ინფორმაციით, სწრაფად მოძრავი „ჰონდას" მარკის ავტომობილი ჯებირს შეეჯახა და ამოტრიალდა. დაშავებული 30 წლამდე ასაკის მამაკაცი სასწრაფო სამედიცინო დახმარების ჯგუფმა კლინიკაში გადაიყვანა, თუმცა მისი გადარჩენა ვერ მოხერხდა. ავტოსაგზაო შემთხვევა რუსთავში - დაღუპულია 1 ადამიანი თელავში, ნასამხრალთან, სავარაუდოდ მაღალი სიჩქარით მოძრავი ავტომობილი ამობრუნდა. როგორც "ფორტუნას" შსს-ში განუცხადეს, შემთხვევის შედეგად არავინ დაშავებულა. უწყებაში განმარტავენ, რომ ავტომობილის მძღოლი ადმინისტრაციული წესით დაჯარიმდა.