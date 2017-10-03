5 ოქტომბრიდან გამოიდარებს

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => amindi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 170810 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => amindi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 170810 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 423 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => amindi ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => amindi ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (170810) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (674,423) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 169763 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-10-01 13:24:55 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-10-01 09:24:55 [post_content] => გარემოს ეროვნული სააგენტოს მონაცემებით, საქართველოს ყველა რეგიონში წვიმა ოთხ ოქტომბრამდე გაგრძელდება. დღეს ჰაერის ტემპერატურა 3-5 გრადუსით მოიმატებს. ჰაერის მაქსიმალური ტემპერატურა, +25 გრადუსი, ქუთაისსა და წყალტუბოშია დაფიქსირებული. ჰაერი მინიმალურად დათბება გუდაურში, +4 გრადუსი. თბილისში დღის განმავლობაში +13 გრადუსი იქნება. 2–3 ოქტომბერს კი საქართველოს მთელს ტერიტორიაზე წვიმაა მოსალოდნელი, ზოგან ძლიერი. მაღალმთიან რეგიონებში მოსალოდნელია თოვლიც. დღეს ჰაერის ტემპერატურა 3 – 5 გრადუსით მოიმატებს - როდემდე გაგრძელდება წვიმიანი ამინდები? სინოპტიკოსები თბილისში 30 სექტემბრიდან უნალექო ამინდს ელოდებიან. როგორც „ფორტუნას" გარემოს ეროვნული სააგენტოს ჰიდრომეტეოროლოგიური პროგნოზების ცენტრის ხელმძღვანელმა, სვეტლანა ნიორაძემ, განუცხადა, ნალექი მთელი ქვეყნის მასშტაბით დღეს საღამოსაც შენარჩუნდება, ხვალიდან კი გამოიდარებს და უნალექო ამინდია მოსალოდნელი. რაც შეეხება თბილისს, დედაქალაქში წვიმა და ნისლია მოსალოდნელი. ამინდი ხვალიდან გაუმჯობესდება, 1 ოქტომბერს კი ჰაერი 23 გრადუსამდეც გათბება. სვეტლანა ნიორაძის ინფორმაციით, მაღალმთიან რაიონებში თოვლია მოსალოდნელი.

თბილისში 30 სექტემბრიდან გამოიდარებს

ურეკში, ძლიერი წვიმის გამო, რამდენიმე კერძო სახლი დაიტბორა. „ჩვენი ინფორმაციით, ორი ოჯახია დატბორილი. მობილიზებულია ყველა სამსახური. ურეკს ელექტროენერგია სრულად მიეწოდება. განსაკუთრებული პრობლემები არ შექმნილა"- განაცხადა ოზურგეთის გამგებლის მოვალეობის შემსრულებელმა, არჩილ ყაზაიშვილმა. ურეკში ძლიერი წვიმა, დაახლოებით, ორი საათის წინ დაიწყო.

ურეკში, ძლიერი წვიმის გამო კერძო სახლები დაიტბორა date 2017-10-03 