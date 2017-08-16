აფეთქება ბათუმში – ოთხი საცხოვრებელი სახლი იწვის

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => batumi [1] => afetqeba [2] => khandzari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 154324 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => batumi [1] => afetqeba [2] => khandzari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 154324 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 108 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => batumi [1] => afetqeba [2] => khandzari ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => batumi [1] => afetqeba [2] => khandzari ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (154324) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (962,108,1780) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 154240 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-08-16 13:03:12 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-16 09:03:12 [post_content] => საბერძნეთმა ხანძრის ჩაქრობაში დახმარების გაწევის თხოვნით ევროკავშირს მიმართა. ამის შესახებ ინფორმაციას „როიტერსი“ ავრცელებს. ხანძარი ათენის ჩრდილოეთ-აღმოსავლეთით სამი დღის წინ გაჩნდა და მისი ჩაქრობა ამ დრომდე ვერ მოხერხდა. თავდაპირველი კერა ქალაქ კალამოსთან რამდენიმე დღის წინ გაჩნდა. ამ დროისთვის ათეულობით სახლია დაზიანებული და ათასობით ჰექტარი ტყეა დამწვარი. საბერძნეთი ხანძრის ჩასაქრობად დახმარებას ევროკავშირს სთხოვს

1 საათის წინ თბილისში, პოლიტკოვსკაიას ქუჩაზე, 5 კვ.მ-ის ფართობის საცხოვრებელი ფართი დაიწვა. როგორც საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის ცენტრში "ფორტუნასთან" საუბრისას განაცხადეს, დამწვარია საყოფაცხოვრებო ნივთები. ხანძარი ამ დროისთვის უკვე ლოკალიზებულია. უწყებაში განმარტავენ, რომ ხანძრის შედეგად დაშავებულები არ არიან. ხანძარი თბილისში - პოლიტკოვსკაიაზე ცეცხლი საცხოვრებელ ფართს გაუჩნდა

თბილისის ზღვაზე, იახტ კლუბთან ახლოს, ხნელ ბალახს გაუჩნდა და 1 ჰექტრამდე ტერიტორია დაიწვა. ადგილზე 2 სახალნძრო-სამაშველო ბრიგადაა მობილიზებული. ამ დროისთვის ხანძარი უკვე ლოკალიზებულია. ხანძარი თბილისის ზღვაზე - ცეცხლი ხმელ ბალახს გაუჩნდა საბერძნეთი ხანძრის ჩასაქრობად დახმარებას ევროკავშირს სთხოვს