აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სამართალდამცველები, სავარაუდოდ, სპეცოპერაციას ატარებენ

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => specoperacia [1] => aghmasheneblis-kheivani ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 138071 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => specoperacia [1] => aghmasheneblis-kheivani ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 138071 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 6991 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => specoperacia [1] => aghmasheneblis-kheivani ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => specoperacia [1] => aghmasheneblis-kheivani ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (138071) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (15460,6991) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 138075 [post_author] => 10 [post_date] => 2017-06-12 19:48:57 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-12 15:48:57 [post_content] => გავრცელებული ინფორმაციით, აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სპეცოპერაციის შედეგად ერთი პირი დააკავეს. ინფორმაციის გასარკვევად ფორტუნა შსს-ს დაუკავშირდა, თუმცა როგორც სამინისტოში განაცხადეს, კომენტარი აღნიშნულთან დაკავშირებით მოგვიანებით გაკეთდება. აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სამართალდამცველები, სავარაუდოდ, სპეცოპერაციას ატარებენ. დიდი დიღმის ტრასაზე აღნიშნული ფაქტის გამო საავტომობილო მოძრაობა შეფერხებულია. [post_title] => აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სპეცოპერაციის შედეგად სავარაუდოდ ერთი პირი დააკავეს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => aghmasheneblis-kheivanshi-specoperaciis-shedegad-savaraudod-erti-piri-daakaves [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-06-12 19:49:17 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-06-12 15:49:17 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=138075 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 136779 [post_author] => 10 [post_date] => 2017-06-06 19:15:33 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-06 15:15:33 [post_content] => პარიზის ღვთისმშობლის ტაძართან სპეცოპერაცია ჩატარდა. უცხოური მედიის ცნობით, მამაკაცმა ტაძრის სიახლოვეს სამართალდამცველი ორგანოს თანამშრომელზე თავდასხმა სცადა. პოლიციამ მას ცეცხლი გაუხსნა. თავდამსხმელი დაიჭრა. ტურისტებსა და ადგილობრივ მოსახლეობას მოუწოდებენ მოერიდონ მიმდებარე ტერიტორიას. [post_title] => პარიზის ღვთისმშობლის ტაძართან სპეცოპერაცია ჩატარდა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => parizis-ghvtismshoblis-tadzartan-specoperacia-chatarda [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-06-06 19:25:54 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-06-06 15:25:54 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=136779 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [2] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 134559 [post_author] => 2 [post_date] => 2017-05-26 17:58:40 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-05-26 13:58:40 [post_content] => თურქეთის ქალაქ ადანას უშიშროების სამმართველოს თანამშრომლებმა 24 მაისს, ექვს მისამართზე ჩატარებული სპეცოპერაციის შედეგად, 12 ადამიანი დააკავეს. „ინტერპრესნიუსის“ ინფორმაციით, დაკავებულთა შორის კაფეების 6 მფლობელია, რომლებშიც საქართველოს ხუთი მოქალაქე მუშაობდა. გამოცემა Millyet წერს, რომ დაკავებულები იყვნენ ქალები, რომლებიც სხვადასხვა სამკითხაო საშუალებებს იყენებდნენ. სამართალდამცველებმა ისინი ადანას სასამართლოს წარუდგინეს, სადაც კაფეების მფლობელები დააჯარიმეს, ექვსი მკითხავი კი სასამართლო დარბაზიდან საბრალდებო დასკვნის გარეშე გაათავისუფლეს. [post_title] => თურქეთში ქართველი მკითხავები დააკავეს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => turqetshi-qartveli-mkitkhavebi-daakaves [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-05-26 17:58:40 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-05-26 13:58:40 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=134559 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) ) [post_count] => 3 [current_post] => -1 [in_the_loop] => [post] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 138075 [post_author] => 10 [post_date] => 2017-06-12 19:48:57 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-12 15:48:57 [post_content] => გავრცელებული ინფორმაციით, აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სპეცოპერაციის შედეგად ერთი პირი დააკავეს. ინფორმაციის გასარკვევად ფორტუნა შსს-ს დაუკავშირდა, თუმცა როგორც სამინისტოში განაცხადეს, კომენტარი აღნიშნულთან დაკავშირებით მოგვიანებით გაკეთდება. აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სამართალდამცველები, სავარაუდოდ, სპეცოპერაციას ატარებენ. დიდი დიღმის ტრასაზე აღნიშნული ფაქტის გამო საავტომობილო მოძრაობა შეფერხებულია. [post_title] => აღმაშენებლის ხეივანში სპეცოპერაციის შედეგად სავარაუდოდ ერთი პირი დააკავეს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => aghmasheneblis-kheivanshi-specoperaciis-shedegad-savaraudod-erti-piri-daakaves [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-06-12 19:49:17 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-06-12 15:49:17 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=138075 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 12 [max_num_pages] => 4 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => dc618fc2f3b31a8e10c61d060140f409 [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )