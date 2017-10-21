ბიძინა ივანიშვილმა საარჩევნო უბანი უკომენტაროდ დატოვა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => archevnebi [1] => bidzina-ivanishvili ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 178147 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => archevnebi [1] => bidzina-ivanishvili ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 178147 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 228 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => archevnebi [1] => bidzina-ivanishvili ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => archevnebi [1] => bidzina-ivanishvili ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (178147) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (228,458) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 178194 [post_author] => 5 [post_date] => 2017-10-21 10:52:35 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-10-21 06:52:35 [post_content] => მარნეულში "ევროპული საქართველოს" მერობის კანდიდატის ახმედ იმამკულიევის ინფორმაციით, ფიზიკური დაპირისპირების მცდელობას ჰქონდა ადგილი. "ფიზიკური დაპირისპირების მცდელობა იყო სოფელ ლეჟბადინში, თუმცა ჩვენი მხარდამჭერები მაქსიმალურად არიან მობილიზებულები და არ ავყვებით მათ",-განაცხადა იმამკულიევმა. მისივე ინფორმაციით, რვა საარჩევნო უბანზე მათ დამკვირვებლებს არ უშვებენ. "უბნების გარეთ ხდება ”ქართული ოცნების” აქტივისტების მობილიზება და ისინი ცდილობენ ზეწოლა მოახდინონ ჩვენს ამომრჩეველზე", - განაცხადა იმამკულიევმა. "ღმერთმა ინებოს, ისეთი კანდიდატები, ისეთი ადამიანები ავირჩიოთ, რომლებიც გამოადგებიან საქართველოს. დალოცვილი იყვნენ ახალი დეპუტატები და მთელი საქართველო", - აღნიშნა საქართველოს პატრიარქმა. 