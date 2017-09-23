პოლიტიკა

ბიზნესი

კულტურა

სპორტი

საზოგადოება

შოუბიზნესი

არჩევნები 2017

ჩრდილოეთ კორეაში, ბირთვული პოლიგონის მახლობლად მიწისძვრა მოხდა

პოპულარული

ჩრდილოეთ კორეაში, ბირთვული პოლიგონის მახლობლად მიწისძვრა მოხდა

ჩრდილოეთ კორეაში, ბირთვული პოლიგონის მახლობლად 3,4 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა მოხდა. ამის შესახებ ჩინეთის სეისმოლოგიური ცენტრი იტყობინება.
ბიძგი 3 სექტემბერს ჩატარებული ბირთვული ცდის ადგილიდან 5 კილომეტრის მოშორებით მდებარეობდა.
ჩინეთის სეისმოლოგიური ცენტრის თანამშრომლები ვარაუდობენ, რომ მიწისძვრის მიზეზი შესაძლოა აფეთქება ყოფილიყო.

ახალი ამბები / მსოფლიო /

|

23 სექტემბერი, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

მიწისძვრა ჩრდილოეთ კორეა ბირთვული პოლიგონი 
WP_Query Object
(
    [query] => Array
        (
            [post_type] => post
            [post_status] => publish
            [posts_per_page] => 3
            [orderby] => ASC
            [tax_query] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [field] => slug
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => miwisdzvra
                                    [1] => chrdiloet-korea
                                    [2] => birtvuli-poligoni
                                )

                        )

                )

            [post__not_in] => Array
                (
                    [0] => 166979
                )

        )

    [query_vars] => Array
        (
            [post_type] => post
            [post_status] => publish
            [posts_per_page] => 3
            [orderby] => ASC
            [tax_query] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [field] => slug
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => miwisdzvra
                                    [1] => chrdiloet-korea
                                    [2] => birtvuli-poligoni
                                )

                        )

                )

            [post__not_in] => Array
                (
                    [0] => 166979
                )

            [error] => 
            [m] => 
            [p] => 0
            [post_parent] => 
            [subpost] => 
            [subpost_id] => 
            [attachment] => 
            [attachment_id] => 0
            [name] => 
            [static] => 
            [pagename] => 
            [page_id] => 0
            [second] => 
            [minute] => 
            [hour] => 
            [day] => 0
            [monthnum] => 0
            [year] => 0
            [w] => 0
            [category_name] => 
            [tag] => 
            [cat] => 
            [tag_id] => 95
            [author] => 
            [author_name] => 
            [feed] => 
            [tb] => 
            [paged] => 0
            [meta_key] => 
            [meta_value] => 
            [preview] => 
            [s] => 
            [sentence] => 
            [title] => 
            [fields] => 
            [menu_order] => 
            [embed] => 
            [category__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [category__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [category__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [post__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_name__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag_slug__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag_slug__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_parent__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_parent__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [author__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [author__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [ignore_sticky_posts] => 
            [suppress_filters] => 
            [cache_results] => 1
            [update_post_term_cache] => 1
            [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1
            [update_post_meta_cache] => 1
            [nopaging] => 
            [comments_per_page] => 50
            [no_found_rows] => 
            [order] => DESC
        )

    [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object
        (
            [queries] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => miwisdzvra
                                    [1] => chrdiloet-korea
                                    [2] => birtvuli-poligoni
                                )

                            [field] => slug
                            [operator] => IN
                            [include_children] => 1
                        )

                )

            [relation] => AND
            [table_aliases:protected] => Array
                (
                    [0] => mob1n_term_relationships
                )

            [queried_terms] => Array
                (
                    [post_tag] => Array
                        (
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => miwisdzvra
                                    [1] => chrdiloet-korea
                                    [2] => birtvuli-poligoni
                                )

                            [field] => slug
                        )

                )

            [primary_table] => mob1n_posts
            [primary_id_column] => ID
        )

    [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object
        (
            [queries] => Array
                (
                )

            [relation] => 
            [meta_table] => 
            [meta_id_column] => 
            [primary_table] => 
            [primary_id_column] => 
            [table_aliases:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [clauses:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [has_or_relation:protected] => 
        )

    [date_query] => 
    [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS  mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts  LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1  AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (166979) AND ( 
  mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (19508,2121,95)
) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3
    [posts] => Array
        (
            [0] => WP_Post Object
                (
                    [ID] => 166939
                    [post_author] => 15
                    [post_date] => 2017-09-23 10:02:21
                    [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-23 06:02:21
                    [post_content] => ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიის სანაპიროსთან 5.8 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა მოხდა. მიწისძვრის ეპიცენტრი წყნარ ოკეანეში დააფიქსირეს. ინფორმაციას Reuters-ი ავრცელებს.

პირველ მიწისძვრას მალევე მოჰყვა 5.6 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მეორე მიწისძვრა, რომელიც უკვე სანაპირო ზოლთან დაფიქსირდა. ნგრევის შესახებ ინფორმაცია ამ დრომდე არ გავრცელებულა.
                    [post_title] => ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიაში მიწისძვრა მოხდა
                    [post_excerpt] => 
                    [post_status] => publish
                    [comment_status] => closed
                    [ping_status] => closed
                    [post_password] => 
                    [post_name] => chrdiloet-kaliforniashi-miwisdzvra-mokhda
                    [to_ping] => 
                    [pinged] => 
                    [post_modified] => 2017-09-23 10:03:11
                    [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-09-23 06:03:11
                    [post_content_filtered] => 
                    [post_parent] => 0
                    [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=166939
                    [menu_order] => 0
                    [post_type] => post
                    [post_mime_type] => 
                    [comment_count] => 0
                    [filter] => raw
                )

            [1] => WP_Post Object
                (
                    [ID] => 166432
                    [post_author] => 15
                    [post_date] => 2017-09-21 22:47:15
                    [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-21 18:47:15
                    [post_content] => მექსიკელები ამ წუთებში სკოლის შენობის ნანგრევებში მოყოლილი 12 წლის გოგონას გადარჩენას ცდილობენ, რომელიც მათი თქმით ცოცხალია.

მიწისძვრის შედეგად 250-ზე მეტი ადამიანი დაიღუპა. მექსიკაში სამ დღიანი გლოვაა გამოცხადებული.

 

Reuters TV სამაშველო ოპერაცია


                    [post_title] => მექსიკელები 12 წლის გოგონას გადარჩენას ცდილობენ (ვიდეო)
                    [post_excerpt] => 
                    [post_status] => publish
                    [comment_status] => closed
                    [ping_status] => closed
                    [post_password] => 
                    [post_name] => eqsikelebi-12-wlis-gogonas-gadarchenas-cdiloben-pirdapiri-eteri
                    [to_ping] => 
                    [pinged] => 
                    [post_modified] => 2017-09-21 23:06:46
                    [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-09-21 19:06:46
                    [post_content_filtered] => 
                    [post_parent] => 0
                    [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=166432
                    [menu_order] => 0
                    [post_type] => post
                    [post_mime_type] => 
                    [comment_count] => 0
                    [filter] => raw
                )

            [2] => WP_Post Object
                (
                    [ID] => 165962
                    [post_author] => 14
                    [post_date] => 2017-09-20 22:42:57
                    [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-20 18:42:57
                    [post_content] => 
ბოლო მონაცემებით, 250-მდე ადამიანის სიცოცხლე იმსხვერპლა მექსიკაში 7.1 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის დამანგრეველმა მიწისძვრამ. მათ შორის 30-მდე ბავშვია.


სტიქიის ეპიცენტრი დედაქალაქიდან 120 კილომეტრის დაშორებით, მიწისქვეშ-51 კილომეტრის სიღრმეში დაფიქსირდა. ყველაზე მეტად დედაქალაქი მეხიკო, პუებლასა და მორელოსის შტატები დაზარალდა.


სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია უწყვეტ რეჟიმში მიმდინარეობს.

https://twitter.com/jcameron_ochoa/status/910297521641152512



ნანგრევებში ამ დრომდე რჩებიან მოქალაქეები.



https://twitter.com/JamieoJohnson/status/910276593469333504

მიწიძვრამ ვულკანი პოპოკატეპეტლიც გააღვიძა. ამჟამად ვულკანი კვამლს და ფერფლს აფრქვევს. სეიმსოლოგებმა „წითელი განგაში“ გამოაცხადეს, რაც საფრთხის მაქსიმალურ დონეს ნიშნავს.

 
                    [post_title] => დამანგრეველ მიწისძვრას მექსიკაში 250-მდე ადამიანის სიცოცხლე ემსხვერპლა
                    [post_excerpt] => 
                    [post_status] => publish
                    [comment_status] => closed
                    [ping_status] => closed
                    [post_password] => 
                    [post_name] => damangrevel-miwisdzvras-meqsikashi-250-mde-adamianis-sicockhle-emskhverpla
                    [to_ping] => 
                    [pinged] => 
                    [post_modified] => 2017-09-20 23:04:39
                    [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-09-20 19:04:39
                    [post_content_filtered] => 
                    [post_parent] => 0
                    [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=165962
                    [menu_order] => 0
                    [post_type] => post
                    [post_mime_type] => 
                    [comment_count] => 0
                    [filter] => raw
                )

        )

    [post_count] => 3
    [current_post] => -1
    [in_the_loop] => 
    [post] => WP_Post Object
        (
            [ID] => 166939
            [post_author] => 15
            [post_date] => 2017-09-23 10:02:21
            [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-23 06:02:21
            [post_content] => ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიის სანაპიროსთან 5.8 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა მოხდა. მიწისძვრის ეპიცენტრი წყნარ ოკეანეში დააფიქსირეს. ინფორმაციას Reuters-ი ავრცელებს.

პირველ მიწისძვრას მალევე მოჰყვა 5.6 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მეორე მიწისძვრა, რომელიც უკვე სანაპირო ზოლთან დაფიქსირდა. ნგრევის შესახებ ინფორმაცია ამ დრომდე არ გავრცელებულა.
            [post_title] => ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიაში მიწისძვრა მოხდა
            [post_excerpt] => 
            [post_status] => publish
            [comment_status] => closed
            [ping_status] => closed
            [post_password] => 
            [post_name] => chrdiloet-kaliforniashi-miwisdzvra-mokhda
            [to_ping] => 
            [pinged] => 
            [post_modified] => 2017-09-23 10:03:11
            [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-09-23 06:03:11
            [post_content_filtered] => 
            [post_parent] => 0
            [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=166939
            [menu_order] => 0
            [post_type] => post
            [post_mime_type] => 
            [comment_count] => 0
            [filter] => raw
        )

    [comment_count] => 0
    [current_comment] => -1
    [found_posts] => 100
    [max_num_pages] => 34
    [max_num_comment_pages] => 0
    [is_single] => 
    [is_preview] => 
    [is_page] => 
    [is_archive] => 1
    [is_date] => 
    [is_year] => 
    [is_month] => 
    [is_day] => 
    [is_time] => 
    [is_author] => 
    [is_category] => 
    [is_tag] => 1
    [is_tax] => 
    [is_search] => 
    [is_feed] => 
    [is_comment_feed] => 
    [is_trackback] => 
    [is_home] => 
    [is_404] => 
    [is_embed] => 
    [is_paged] => 
    [is_admin] => 
    [is_attachment] => 
    [is_singular] => 
    [is_robots] => 
    [is_posts_page] => 
    [is_post_type_archive] => 
    [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => 54e8c19f1bc4a587b269d98c9c7476f4
    [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => 
    [thumbnails_cached] => 
    [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => 
    [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array
        (
            [0] => query_vars_hash
            [1] => query_vars_changed
        )

    [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array
        (
            [0] => init_query_flags
            [1] => parse_tax_query
        )

)

მსგავსი სიახლეები

ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიაში მიწისძვრა მოხდა

ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიაში მიწისძვრა მოხდა

ჩრდილოეთ კალიფორნიის სანაპიროსთან 5.8 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა ...

23 სექტემბერი, 2017
მექსიკელები 12 წლის გოგონას გადარჩენას ცდილობენ (ვიდეო)

მექსიკელები 12 წლის გოგონას გადარჩენას ცდილობენ (ვიდეო)

მექსიკელები ამ წუთებში სკოლის შენობის ნანგრევებში მოყოლილი 12 წლის გოგ...

21 სექტემბერი, 2017
დამანგრეველ მიწისძვრას მექსიკაში 250-მდე ადამიანის სიცოცხლე ემსხვერპლა

დამანგრეველ მიწისძვრას მექსიკაში 250-მდე ადამიანის სიცოცხლე ემსხვერპლა

ბოლო მონაცემებით, 250-მდე ადამიანის სიცოცხლე იმსხვერპლა მექსიკაში 7.1 ...

20 სექტემბერი, 2017

რადიოჰოლდინგი "ფორტუნა"

Fortuna Plus
ავტორადიო
არდაიდარდო
Musicbox