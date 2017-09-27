ფოთში მოსულმა ძლიერმა წვიმამ ქუჩები დატბორა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => foti [2] => datborili-quchebi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 168587 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => foti [2] => datborili-quchebi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 168587 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 423 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => foti [2] => datborili-quchebi ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => wvima [1] => foti [2] => datborili-quchebi ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (168587) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (6222,3200,423) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 168592 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-09-27 21:36:35 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-27 17:36:35 [post_content] => ურეკში, ძლიერი წვიმის გამო, რამდენიმე კერძო სახლი დაიტბორა. „ჩვენი ინფორმაციით, ორი ოჯახია დატბორილი. მობილიზებულია ყველა სამსახური. ურეკს ელექტროენერგია სრულად მიეწოდება. განსაკუთრებული პრობლემები არ შექმნილა“- განაცხადა ოზურგეთის გამგებლის მოვალეობის შემსრულებელმა, არჩილ ყაზაიშვილმა. ურეკში ძლიერი წვიმა, დაახლოებით, ორი საათის წინ დაიწყო. ურეკში, ძლიერი წვიმის გამო კერძო სახლები დაიტბორა

გარემოს ეროვნული სააგენტოს ცნობით, 23 სექტემბერს დღის მეორე ნახევრიდან 24 სექტემბრის დილამდე საქართველოში მოსალოდნელია წვიმა და ელჭექი. ზოგიერთ რაიონში სინოპტიკოსები ძლიერ წვიმასაც პროგნოზირებენ. 22–24 სექტემბერს შავი ზღვის სანაპირო რაიონებში შესაძლებელია 2–3 ბალიანი ღელვა. სინოპტიკოსების ცნობით დღის მეორე ნახევრიდან საქართველოში ამინდი გაუარესდება

ძლიერმა წვიმის შედეგად ფოთში რამდენიმე ქუჩა დაიტბორა. მოსახლეობა შიშობს, რომ წყალი ეზოებშიც შეაღწევს. ადილობრივები ამბობენ, რომ ქალაქში სანიაღვრე არხები მოსაწესრიგებელია, რადგანაც ყოველი უხვი ნალექის დროს მსგავსი პრობლემის წინაშე არიან. ძლიერი წვიმის შედეგად ფოთში ქუჩები დაიტბორა ურეკში, ძლიერი წვიმის გამო კერძო სახლები დაიტბორა