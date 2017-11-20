პოლიტიკა

გომის მთაზე ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია

გომის მთაზე ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია, – ამის შესახებ ინფორმაციას საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტო ავრცელებს.

ცეცხლი ტყის საფარის მიმდებარე ტერიტორიაზე იყო გაჩენილი. წინასწარი ინფორმაციით, საფარი მნიშვნელოვნად არ დაზიანებულა. ადგილზე რამდენიმე ერთეული სამაშველო ბრიგადა მუშაობდა.

ახალი ამბები / საზოგადოება /

|

20 ნოემბერი, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

ხანძარი გომის მთა 
