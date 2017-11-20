გომის მთაზე ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => gomis-mta ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 189052 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => gomis-mta ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 189052 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 1780 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => gomis-mta ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => gomis-mta ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (189052) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (21300,1780) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189042 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-11-20 21:47:25 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-20 17:47:25 [post_content] => ოზურგეთის მუნიციპალიტეტში, გომის მთის ფერდობზე ხანძარია. საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტოს ცნობით ხანძარს შსს-ის მეხანძრე-მაშველები, მეტყევეები და ადგილობრივი მცხოვრებლები აქრობენ. ამასთან ცნობილია, რომ სახანძრო მანქანებს ცეცხლის კერამდე მისვლა უჭირთ. ცეცხლი ტყის მასივთან ახლოს არის გაჩენილი, თუმცა ფართობი ჯერჯერობით უცნობია და სავარაუდოდ გათენებამდე ამ მონაცემების დადგენა შეუძლებელი იქნება. [post_title] => გომის მთაზე ხანძარია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => gomis-mtaze-khandzaria [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-20 21:47:25 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-20 17:47:25 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189042 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 188529 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-11-19 14:02:02 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-19 10:02:02 [post_content] => რუსთავში, შარტავას გამზირზემდებარე, ყოფილ საერთო საცხოვრებელში, ხანძარი გაჩნდა. ცეცხლი ერთ-ერთ ოჯახში, ჩართულ სარეცხის მანქანას გაუნდა, რამაც კორპსუსის დაკვამლიანება გამოიწვია. ადგილზე, მეხანძრე-მაშველები იყვნენ მობილიზებულები. ცეცხლი დროულად ლიკვიდირდა. ხანძრის შედეგად არავინ დაშავებულა. "ინფორუსთავის" ფოტო [post_title] => რუსთავში, სარეცხ მანქანას ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => rustavshi-sareckh-manqanas-ceckhli-gauchnda [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-19 14:02:02 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-19 10:02:02 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=188529 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [2] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 185800 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-11-09 15:32:44 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-09 11:32:44 [post_content] => რუსეთში, მოსკოვის გარეუბანში შენობას, რომელს აც რუსეთის სადაზვერვო სამსახური იყენებს, ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა. საგარეო დაზვერვის სამსახურის სპიკერმა, სერგეი ივანოვმა, განაცხადა, რომ ცეცხლი ტექნიკურ ინსტალაციებს გაუჩნდა. მისივე თქმით ხანძარი უკვე ლიკვიდირებულია და მას მსხვერპლი არ მოჰყოლია. [post_title] => რუსეთის სადაზვერვო სამსახურის შენობას ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => rusetis-sadazvervo-samsakhuris-shenobas-ceckhli-gauchnda [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-09 15:32:44 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-09 11:32:44 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=185800 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) ) [post_count] => 3 [current_post] => -1 [in_the_loop] => [post] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189042 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-11-20 21:47:25 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-20 17:47:25 [post_content] => ოზურგეთის მუნიციპალიტეტში, გომის მთის ფერდობზე ხანძარია. საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტოს ცნობით ხანძარს შსს-ის მეხანძრე-მაშველები, მეტყევეები და ადგილობრივი მცხოვრებლები აქრობენ. ამასთან ცნობილია, რომ სახანძრო მანქანებს ცეცხლის კერამდე მისვლა უჭირთ. ცეცხლი ტყის მასივთან ახლოს არის გაჩენილი, თუმცა ფართობი ჯერჯერობით უცნობია და სავარაუდოდ გათენებამდე ამ მონაცემების დადგენა შეუძლებელი იქნება. [post_title] => გომის მთაზე ხანძარია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => gomis-mtaze-khandzaria [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-20 21:47:25 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-20 17:47:25 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189042 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 174 [max_num_pages] => 58 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => 608c0c6c8fedfcb9cc62337d71a062a5 [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )