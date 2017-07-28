ჰიუ ჯეკმანი მეუღლესთან ერთად უქმეებზე სიდნეიში გაემგზავრა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => hiu-jekmani ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 149748 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => hiu-jekmani ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 149748 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 5320 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => hiu-jekmani ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => hiu-jekmani ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (149748) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (5320) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 112185 [post_author] => 4 [post_date] => 2017-03-03 12:21:24 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-03-03 08:21:24 [post_content] => ავსტრალიელმა მსახიობმა, ჰიუ ჯეკმანმა მეუღლესთან, დებორა ლი ფერნესთან დაშორების შესახებ გავრცელებული ინფორმაცია უარყო. დასავლური მედიის ცნობით, 48 წლის ჯეკმანი და 61 წლის ფერნიში ხუთი თვეა უკვე ცალ-ცალკე ცხოვრობენ და მათ ურთი ერთობაში კრიზისი აქვთ. ვარსკვლავის წარმომადგენელმა გავრცელებული ინფორმაცია უარყო და მათ ფაბრიკაცია უწოდა. ჰიუ ჯეკმანმა მეუღლესთან დაშორება უარყო

გასულ საღამოს ნიუ-იორკში საქველმოქმედო საღამო Angel Ball გაიმართა, რომელსაც უამრავი ცნობილი ადამიანი დაესწრო. მათ შორის იყვნენ: ჰიუ ჯეკმანი, კრის ჯენერი ქალიშვილებთან, ქლოესთან და კორტნისთან ერთად, პრინცესა ბეატრისა და სხვები. საღამოზე დაპატიჟებული იყო კიმ კარდაშიანიც, თუმცა კანიე უესტის უეცარი ჰოსპიტალიზაციის გამო მან ღონისძიებაზე მისვლა ვერ შეძლო. შეგახსენებთ, რომ საღამოს ორგანიზატორია ცნობილი ფილანტროპი და სიმღერების ავტორი, დენიზ რიჩი, რომელიც ისეთ ცნობილ მომღერლებთან თანამშრომლობდა, როგორებიც არიან სელინ დიონი, დაიანა როსი და ჯესიკა სიმპსონი. საღამოდან შემოსული თანხა სიმსივნით დაავადებული ადამიანების დახმარების ფონდში გადაირიცხება. ცნობილი ვარსკვლავები Angel Ball-ის საქველმოქმედო საღამოზე

ჰიუ ჯეკმანი და დებორა ლი-ფერნესი 1996 წლიდან ერთად არიან. ამ დრომდე მედიაში არასოდეს გავრცელებულა ინფორმაცია იმის შესახებ, რომ წყვილი დაშორებას აპირებს. მიუხედავსდ იმისა, რომ ჟურნალისტები ხშირად საუბრობენ დიდ ასაკობრივ სხვაობაზე, 47 წლის ჰიუ ჯეკმანი და 60 წლის დებორა ლი-ფერნესი ფანტასტიკურად გრძნობენ თავს ერთად. ამჯერად ფოტოგრაფებმა შეყვარებული მეუღლეები ნიუ-იორკის ქუჩებში გადაიღეს, სადაც ისინი ძაღლებს ერთად ასეირნებდნენ და საკუთარი გრძნობების აფიშირებასაც არ ერიდებოდნენ. ჰიუ ჯეკმანისა და მისი 13 წლით უფროსი ცოლის რომანტიკული ფოტოები

ავსტრალიელმა მსახიობმა, ჰიუ ჯეკმანმა მეუღლესთან, დებორა ლი ფერნესთან დაშორების შესახებ გავრცელებული ინფორმაცია უარყო. დასავლური მედიის ცნობით, 48 წლის ჯეკმანი და 61 წლის ფერნიში ხუთი თვეა უკვე ცალ-ცალკე ცხოვრობენ და მათ ურთი ერთობაში კრიზისი აქვთ. ვარსკვლავის წარმომადგენელმა გავრცელებული ინფორმაცია უარყო და მათ ფაბრიკაცია უწოდა. ჰიუ ჯეკმანმა მეუღლესთან დაშორება უარყო