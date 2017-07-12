პოლიტიკა

ჯანსუღ კახიძის სახელობის მუსიკალური ცენტრის კედელი ჩამოინგრა

პოპულარული

ჯანსუღ კახიძის სახელობის მუსიკალური ცენტრის კედელი ჩამოინგრა

აღმაშენებლის გამზირზე, ჯანსუღ კახიძის სახელობის მუსიკალური ცენტრის კედელი ჩამოინგრა. კედლის ჩამონგრევის შედეგად ახალგაზრდა ქალმა სხეულის დაზიანებები მიიღო. დაშავებულის მდგომარეობა სტაბილურია. შემთხვევის ადგილზე მობილიზებული იყვნენ საპატრულო და სასწრაფო დახმარების ბრიგადები.

ახალი ამბები / საზოგადოება /

|

12 ივლისი, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

დაშავებული ჯანსუღ კახიძის სახელობის მუსიკალური ცენტრი 
