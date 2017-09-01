პოლიტიკა

ხანძარი პატარა ლილოს მიმდებარე ტერიტორიაზე

ხანძარი პატარა ლილოს მიმდებარე ტერიტორიაზე

ხანძარი პატარა ლილოს მიმდებარე ტერიტორიაზე, ხევშია. ცეცხლი ბალახებს უკიდია.

როგორც ფორტუნას საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტოში განუცხადეს, ხანძარსაწინააღმდეგო სამუშაოებში 25-მდე მეხანძრე მაშველია ჩართული.

1 სექტემბერი, 2017

ხანძარი ლილოში პატარა ლილო 
ლილოში ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია

ლილოში ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია

ლილოს დასახლებაში ხანძარი გაჩნდა – ცეცხლი გამთენიისას ერთ-ერთ სა...

19 აპრილი, 2016

