ხანძარი თბილისში: გლდანის ციხესთან მეხანძრეები მუშაობენ

გლდანის ციხესთან (№ 8 დაწესებულება) არსებულ ხევში ხანძარია. ამის შესახებ “ფორტუნას” ინფორმაცია საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სამსახურში დაუდასტურეს.

მათი ინფორმაციით, ცეცხლი დიდ ტერიტორიაზე არ არის მოდებული. მეხანძრე-მაშველები კი ადგილზე უკვე გასულები არიან.

“ცეცხლი გაჩნდა ხევში, გლდანის ციხისგან მოშორებით და ციხეზე მისი გადასვლის საფრთხე არ არსებობს. იწვის ბალახი”, – აღნიშნეს საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სამსახურში.

ახალი ამბები / საზოგადოება /

|

22 აგვისტო, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

ხანძარი თბილისში 
