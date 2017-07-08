ხევსურეთში ჩარჩენილ ტურისტებს სამაშველო სამსახური სავარაუდოდ, დღეს გამოიყვანს

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => stiqia-khevsuretshi [2] => khevsuretshi-charchenili-turistebi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 144538 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => stiqia-khevsuretshi [2] => khevsuretshi-charchenili-turistebi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 144538 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 7738 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => stiqia-khevsuretshi [2] => khevsuretshi-charchenili-turistebi ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => stiqia-khevsuretshi [2] => khevsuretshi-charchenili-turistebi ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (144538) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (17069,7738,17068) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 143167 [post_author] => 2 [post_date] => 2017-07-03 16:15:05 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-07-03 12:15:05 [post_content] => თბილისის ზღვაში სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია დასრულდა, მაშველებმა მოზარდი გარდაცვლილი იპოვეს, ცხედარი წყლიდან უკვე ამოყვანილია. მოზარდი წყალში დღეს, რამდენიმე საათის წინ გაუჩინარდა, მისი დაკარგვის შესახებ ზარი 112-ში შევიდა. სხვა დეტალები ამ დროისთვის ცნობილი არ არის. თბილისში, ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან, შუახნის მამაკაცი გადახტომას ცდილობდა. ადგილზე საპატრულო პოლიცია და სამაშველო სამსახური იყო მობილიზებული. დაახლოებით, ნახევარსაათიანი სამაშველო ოპერაცია წარმატებით დასრულდა. "ფორტუნას" საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტოში დაუდასტურეს, რომ ადგილი ჰქონდა სუიციდის მცდელობას, თუმცა მამაკაცი მშენებარე კორპუსიდან უვნებელი გამოიყვანეს. ადგილზე შეკრებილი საზოგადოება, ოპერაციის დასრულებას ოვაციებით შეხვდა. ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან მამაკაცმა გადახტომა სცადა თბილისის ზღვაში გარდაცვლილი მოზარდი იპოვეს

თბილისის ზღვაში სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია დასრულდა, მაშველებმა მოზარდი გარდაცვლილი იპოვეს, ცხედარი წყლიდან უკვე ამოყვანილია. მოზარდი წყალში დღეს, რამდენიმე საათის წინ გაუჩინარდა, მისი დაკარგვის შესახებ ზარი 112-ში შევიდა. სხვა დეტალები ამ დროისთვის ცნობილი არ არის.

ჩუბინაშვილის ქუჩაზე საცხოვრებელი სახლი იწვის

თბილისში, ჩუბინაშვილის ქუჩაზე საცხოვრებელი სახლი იწვის. „ფორტუნას" საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის დეპარტამენტში განუცხადეს, რომ ჩუბინაშვილზე დევნილების საცხოვრებელ სახლს გაუჩნდა ცეცხლი, ადგილზე 4 სახანძრო მანქანაა მობილიზბული. დეპარტამენტის ინფორმაციით, ცეცხლი ლოკალიზებულია, მიმდინარეობს სალიკვიდაციო სამუშაოები. ზარალის შესახებ ცნობილი, ჯერ-ჯერობით, არ არის. თბილისის ზღვაში გარდაცვლილი მოზარდი იპოვეს

თბილისის ზღვაში სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია დასრულდა, მაშველებმა მოზარდი გარდაცვლილი იპოვეს, ცხედარი წყლიდან უკვე ამოყვანილია. მოზარდი წყალში დღეს, რამდენიმე საათის წინ გაუჩინარდა, მისი დაკარგვის შესახებ ზარი 112-ში შევიდა. სხვა დეტალები ამ დროისთვის ცნობილი არ არის.