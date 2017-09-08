კიევის ცენტრში მანქანა აფეთქდა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => afetqeba [1] => ukraina ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 161824 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => afetqeba [1] => ukraina ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 161824 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 962 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => afetqeba [1] => ukraina ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => afetqeba [1] => ukraina ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (161824) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (962,1692) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 160874 [post_author] => 14 [post_date] => 2017-09-06 22:57:39 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-06 18:57:39 [post_content] => უკრაინის ექს პრეზიდენტს ვიქტორ იანუკოვიჩს უკრაინის გენერალურმა პროკურატურამ სახელმწიფო გადატრიალებაში ბრალი წაუყენა. კერძოდ, იანუკოვიჩს 2010 წელს ხელისუფლების უკანონოდ ჩაგდებაში ადანაშაულებენ. ამის შესახებ ქვეყნის გენერალურმა პროკურორმა იური ლუცენკომ Facebook-ის საკუთარ გვერდზე დაწერა. https://www.facebook.com/LlutsenkoYuri/posts/810243412508169 გამოძიება 109-ე მუხლით მიმდინარეობს. შეგახსენებთ, ვიქტორ იანუკოვიჩი უკრაინის პრეზიდენტის პოსტს 2010-2014 წლებში იკავებდა. 2014 წლის ცნობილი მოვლენების, ეგრეთ წოდებული ევრომაიდნის დროს მან ქვეყანა დატოვა. იანუკოვიჩს უკრაინაში ქონების ნაწილი, კერძოდ ავტომობილები დაუყადაღეს. იური ლუცენკო: იანუკოვიჩს სახელმწიფო გადატრიალებაში ბრალი წაეყენა

ავღანეთში, პარვანის პროვინციაში მდებარე ბაგრამის ამერიკულ ავიაბაზსთან ტერორისტმა თავი აიფეთქა. ამის შესახებ Tolo News-ი წერს. ოფიციალური ცნობა დაღუპულთა და დაშავებულთა შესახებ ჯერჯერობით არ ვრცელდება, თუმცა თვითმხილველების თქმით, მათ რამდენიმე დაჭრილი ნახეს. მომხდარზე პასუხისმგებლობა ამ დრომდე რეგიონში მოქმედ არც ერთ დაჯგუფებას არ აუღია. ტერორისტმა ბაგრამის ავიაბაზასთან თავი აიფეთქა

საქართველოს ყოფილი პრეზიდენტის ინფორმაციით, კიევში მისი ძმა დავით სააკაშვილი დააკავეს. ამის შესახებ მიხეილ სააკაშვილი სოციალურ ქსელ „ფეისბუქში წერს". „დღეს შს მინისტრ ავაკოვის უწყების რვა წარმომადგენელმა ჩემი ძმა დავით სააკაშვილი დააკავა და გაურკვეველი მიმართულებით წაიყვანა. თქვენ კარგად არ მიცნობთ, თქვენი ქმედებები უფრო მეტად ამძაფრებს ჩემს სურვილს, რომ დავიცვა უკრაინა და უკრაინელები სამართალდამრღვევებისა და ბარიგებისგან", - წერს სააკაშვილი. საქართველოს ყოფილი პრეზიდენტი მიიჩნევს, რომ თავისი ძმის დაკავებით უკრაინის ხელისუფლებას სურს ზეწოლა მოახდინოს მასზე. https://www.facebook.com/SaakashviliMikheil/photos/a.267904939906561.69545.260603653970023/1670634359633605/?type=3&theater მიხეილ სააკაშვილის ინფორმაციით, კიევში მისი ძმა დავით სააკაშვილი დააკავეს