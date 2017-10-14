კოტ-დ’ივუარში ავიაკატასტროფა მოხდა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => aviakatastrofa [1] => kot-divuari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 175345 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => aviakatastrofa [1] => kot-divuari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 175345 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 1205 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => aviakatastrofa [1] => kot-divuari ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => aviakatastrofa [1] => kot-divuari ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (175345) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (1205,20248) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 173026 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-10-09 19:06:23 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-10-09 15:06:23 [post_content] => ბოლივიის ქალაქ სან-ბორხასთან მცირე ძრავიანი თვითმფრინავი ჩამოვარდა. შედეგად ბორტზე მყოფი ოთხივე ადამიანი დაიღუპა. ადგილობრივი მედიის ცნობით, თვითმფრინავი ხეს შეეჯახა. ამის მიზეზი კი ის გახდა, რომ მფრინვმა ძლიერი ქარის გამო მართვის კონტროლი დაკარგა. შედეგად თვითმფრინავი ჩამოვარდა, ხანძარი გაუჩნდა, შემდეგ კი აფეთქდა. ბოლივიაში ავიაკატასტროფის შედეგად ოთხი ადამიანი დაიღუპა ყაზახეთში თვითმფრინავი ჩამოვარდა

ყაზახეთში თვითმფრინავი ჩამოვარდა. ავიაკატასტროფის შედეგად, სულ მცირე, 5 ადამიანი დაიღუპა. „ან-28" ტიპის ლაინერმა ალმაათისთან ახლოს განიცადა კატასტროფა. როგორც ყაზახეთის საგანგებო სიტუაციების სამსახურში ამბობენ, ამ ეტაპზე არსებული ცნობებით, ბორტზე სულ 5 ადამიანი იმყოფებოდა და ყველა დაიღუპა. მანამდე, ცნობილი გახდა, რომ ავიაკომპანია East Wing-ის თვითმფრინავი ალმაათიდან 28 კილომეტრში ჩამოვარდა. თვითმხილველების ცნობით, მას ცეცხლი უკიდია. ამჟამად, ადგილზე მობილიზებულია სახანძრო ბრიგადები. როგორც საგანგებო სიტუაციების სამსახურში ამბობენ, თვითმფრინავი სანიტარიულ რეისს ასრულებდა ალმაათიდან შიმკენტის მიმართულებით. კონგოში თვითმფრინავის ჩამოვარდა -დაიღუპა ათი ადამიანი

კონგოს დედაქალაქში სამხედრო-სატრანსპორტო თვითმფრინავი ჩამოვარდა. ბორტზე მხოლოდ ეკიპაჟის წევრები იმყოფებოდნენ. ინფორმაციას Reuters-ი ავრცელებს. ბორტზე 10 ადამიანი იმყოფებოდა. ავიაკატასტროფის დროს ეკიპაჟის ყველა წევრი დაიღუპა. პირველადი ინფორმაციით, ავიაკატასტროფის მიზეზად, თვითმფრინავის ტექნიკური გაუმართაობა სახელდება. 