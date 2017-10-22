პოლიტიკა

პირველადი მონაცემებით თბილისის მერის არჩევნებში კახა კალაძე 51.4% -ით ლიდერობს

პირველადი მონაცემებით თბილისის მერის არჩევნებში კახა კალაძე 51.4% -ით ლიდერობს

ცენტრალურმა საარჩევნო კომისიამ თბილისის მერის არჩევნების პირველი წინასწარი შედეგები გამოაქვეყნა. ამ დროის მონაცემებით, თბილისში 51.4% -ით კახა კალაძე ლიდერობს. ამ ეტაპზე თბილისის მასშტაბით 737 უბნიდან 165 უბანია დათვლილი.

ხმები  ასე გადანაწილდა:

კახა კალაძე 51.4%

ზაალ უდუმაშვილი  16,68%

ალეკო ელისაშვილი 16.6%

ელენე ხოშტარია 7.39%

 

ირმა ინაშვილი 3,27%

კახა კუკავა 1,26%

გიორგი გუგავა 0,98 %

გიორგი ვაშაძე 1,85%

22 ოქტომბერი, 2017

კახა კალაძე ცესკო არჩევნები 2017 პირველადი მონაცემები 
