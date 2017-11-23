რესტორან თაღლაურაში ხანძარია

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => restorani-machakhela ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 190193 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => restorani-machakhela ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 190193 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 1780 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => restorani-machakhela ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => restorani-machakhela ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (190193) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (21360,1780) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189510 [post_author] => 14 [post_date] => 2017-11-21 20:34:21 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-21 16:34:21 [post_content] => ზუგდიდის მუნიციპალიტეტის სოფელ რუხში ხანძარია. საგანგებო სიტუაციების დეპარტამენტის ინფრომაციით, ცეცხლი ჩაის ნარგავებს უკიდია. თვითმხილველების თქმით, ხანძრის რამდენიმე კერაა გავრცელებული. ადგილზე მობილიზებულია სამი სახანძრო-სამაშველო ბრიგადები, თუმცა ლოკალიზება, ჯერჯერობით, ვერ ხერხდება. ხანძრის გამომწვვეი მიზეზები, ჯერჯერობით, უცნობია. [post_title] => ზუგდიდის სოფელ რუხში ხანძარია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => zugdidis-sofel-rukhshi-khandzaria [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-21 20:34:21 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-21 16:34:21 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189510 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189052 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-11-20 22:58:03 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-20 18:58:03 [post_content] => გომის მთაზე ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია, - ამის შესახებ ინფორმაციას საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტო ავრცელებს. ცეცხლი ტყის საფარის მიმდებარე ტერიტორიაზე იყო გაჩენილი. წინასწარი ინფორმაციით, საფარი მნიშვნელოვნად არ დაზიანებულა. ადგილზე რამდენიმე ერთეული სამაშველო ბრიგადა მუშაობდა. [post_title] => გომის მთაზე ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => gomis-mtaze-khandzari-likvidirebulia [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-20 22:58:03 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-20 18:58:03 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189052 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [2] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189042 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-11-20 21:47:25 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-20 17:47:25 [post_content] => ოზურგეთის მუნიციპალიტეტში, გომის მთის ფერდობზე ხანძარია. საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტოს ცნობით ხანძარს შსს-ის მეხანძრე-მაშველები, მეტყევეები და ადგილობრივი მცხოვრებლები აქრობენ. ამასთან ცნობილია, რომ სახანძრო მანქანებს ცეცხლის კერამდე მისვლა უჭირთ. ცეცხლი ტყის მასივთან ახლოს არის გაჩენილი, თუმცა ფართობი ჯერჯერობით უცნობია და სავარაუდოდ გათენებამდე ამ მონაცემების დადგენა შეუძლებელი იქნება. [post_title] => გომის მთაზე ხანძარია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => gomis-mtaze-khandzaria [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-20 21:47:25 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-20 17:47:25 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189042 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) ) [post_count] => 3 [current_post] => -1 [in_the_loop] => [post] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189510 [post_author] => 14 [post_date] => 2017-11-21 20:34:21 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-21 16:34:21 [post_content] => ზუგდიდის მუნიციპალიტეტის სოფელ რუხში ხანძარია. საგანგებო სიტუაციების დეპარტამენტის ინფრომაციით, ცეცხლი ჩაის ნარგავებს უკიდია. თვითმხილველების თქმით, ხანძრის რამდენიმე კერაა გავრცელებული. ადგილზე მობილიზებულია სამი სახანძრო-სამაშველო ბრიგადები, თუმცა ლოკალიზება, ჯერჯერობით, ვერ ხერხდება. ხანძრის გამომწვვეი მიზეზები, ჯერჯერობით, უცნობია. [post_title] => ზუგდიდის სოფელ რუხში ხანძარია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => zugdidis-sofel-rukhshi-khandzaria [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-21 20:34:21 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-21 16:34:21 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189510 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 176 [max_num_pages] => 59 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => 5fa7808b9071a46912704bbdfb43c016 [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )