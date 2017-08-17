საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო ბარსელონას ტერაქტზე განცხადებას ავრცელებს

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => barselona [1] => teraqti-barselonashi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 154757 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => barselona [1] => teraqti-barselonashi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 154757 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 225 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => barselona [1] => teraqti-barselonashi ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => barselona [1] => teraqti-barselonashi ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (154757) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (225,18322) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 154776 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-08-17 22:09:09 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-17 18:09:09 [post_content] => ბარსელონაში ტერაქტის ორგანიზებაში სავარაუდო ბრალდებული დაკავებულია. ესპანური მედიის ინფორმაციით, სავარაუდო ტერორისტი ფურგონის ტიპის მანქანას მართავდა. Newsweek En Espanol-ი ტერაქტში სავარაუდო ეჭვმიტანილის დაკავების ვიდეოკადრებს ავრცელებს. ოფიციალური ინფორმაციით, ტერაქტის შედეგად ერთი ადამიანია დაღუპული, ხოლო 30-ზე მეტი ადამიანია დაშავებული. ადგილობრივი მედიის ინფორმაციით კი დაღუპულთა რიცხვი ცამეტამდე გაიზარდა. მედიით გავრცელდა სავარაუდო დამნაშავის ფოტოც. ქალაქში უსაფრთხოების ზომებია გაზრდილი. მომხდართან ახლოს ხალხი პოლიციის ესკორტის გარეშე ვერ გადაადგილდება. ბარსელონაში, ტურისტებისთვის ერთ-ერთ ყველაზე ცნობილ ადგილზე – რამბლეზე ფურგონი ფეხით მოსიარულეებში შევარდა. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCKurz7Mbno [post_title] => ბარსელონაში პოლიციამ ტერაქტში ბრალდებული დააკავა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => barselonashi-policiam-teraqtshi-braldebuli-daakava [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-08-17 22:09:09 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-17 18:09:09 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=154776 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 154773 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-08-17 21:52:14 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-17 17:52:14 [post_content] => ესპანური გამოცემა EL PAIS ცოტა ხნის წინ, მომხდარ ტერაქტში შესაძლო ეჭვმიტანილის ფოტოს აქვეყნებს. როგორც გამოცემა წერს, სწორედ მან იქირავა ფურგონი, რომელიც ხალხში შევარდა. სავარაუდო ეჭვმიტანილის სახელი დრის ოუკბარია. EL PAIS: Van used in Barcelona attack was rented by individual named Driss Oukabir - la Guardia Civil pic.twitter.com/7XkGaptVKI — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) August 17, 2017 [post_title] => ესპანური გამოცემა ბარსელონას ტერაქტის სავარაუდო ეჭვმიტანილის ფოტოს აქვეყნებს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => espanuri-gamocema-barselonas-teraqtis-savaraudo-echvmitanilis-fotos-aqveynebs [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-08-17 21:52:14 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-17 17:52:14 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=154773 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [2] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 154766 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-08-17 21:31:34 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-17 17:31:34 [post_content] => საქართველოს პრემიერი გიორგი კვირიკაშვილი ესპანეთის მთავრობას და ესპანელ ხალხს სამძიმარს უცხადებს. კვირიკაშვილი ამბობს, რომ ტერორიზმი უკვე სისასტიკის ახალი მეთოდებით ემუქრება მსოფლიოს. "დიდ მწუხარებას გამოვთქვამ ესპანეთში, ბარსელონაში მომხდარი ტერაქტის გამო, რომელსაც მსხვერპლი მოჰყვა. გულწრფელ თანაგრძნობას ვუცხადებ ესპანეთის მთავრობას, ესპანელ ხალხს. ტერორიზმი უკვე სისასტიკის ახალი მეთოდებით ემუქრება მსოფლიოს მოქალაქეებს. იღუპებიან სრულიად უდანაშაულო ადამიანები. მჯერა, რომ ცივილიზებული მსოფლიო შეძლებს გაუმკლავდეს ამ უდიდეს გამოწვევას და მიაღწევს მშვიდობას. ჩვენ ყველაფერი უნდა ვიღონოთ ტერორიზმის დასამარცხებლად, რათა ადამიანებს მიეცეთ მშვიდად ცხოვრების შესაძლებლობა", - ნათქვამია პრემიერის სამძიმრის წერილში. [post_title] => პრემიერი ესპანელებს უსამძიმრებს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => premieri-espanelebs-usamdzimrebs [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-08-17 21:31:57 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-17 17:31:57 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=154766 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) ) [post_count] => 3 [current_post] => -1 [in_the_loop] => [post] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 154776 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-08-17 22:09:09 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-17 18:09:09 [post_content] => ბარსელონაში ტერაქტის ორგანიზებაში სავარაუდო ბრალდებული დაკავებულია. ესპანური მედიის ინფორმაციით, სავარაუდო ტერორისტი ფურგონის ტიპის მანქანას მართავდა. 