საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო ბარსელონას ტერაქტზე განცხადებას ავრცელებს

საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო ბარსელონას ტერაქტზე განცხადებას ავრცელებს

ესპანეთის სამეფოს ქალაქ ბარსელონაში მომხდარ ტერორისტულ აქტთან დაკავშირებით ქ. ბარსელონაში საქართველოს საკონსულოში მოქმედებს ცხელი ხაზი: +34687661274 – ამის შესახებ განცხადებას საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო ავრცელებს.

გარდა ამისა,  24 საათიანი ცხელი ხაზი მოქმედებს საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტროს საკონსულო დეპარტამენტში: (+995 32) 294 50 50.

“საქართველოს მოქალაქეებს, რომლებიც იმყოფებიან ბარსელონაში მოვუწოდებთ მაქსიმალურ კოორდინაციაში იყვნენ საქართველოს საკონსულო დაწესებულებასთან და გაითვალისწინონ ადგილობრივი პოლიციის რეკომენდაცია”, – ნათქვამია სამინისტროს განცხადებაში.

17 აგვისტო, 2017

საკვანძო სიტყვები

ბარსელონა ტერაქტი ბარსელონაში 
რადიოჰოლდინგი "ფორტუნა"

Fortuna Plus
ავტორადიო
არდაიდარდო
Musicbox