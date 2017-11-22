სალოსის ქუჩაზე მოსახლეობა არსებული შესაძლებლობების ფარგლებში ევაკუირებულია – ბექა ნაცვლიშვილი

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => evakuacia [1] => terorizmi [2] => specoperacia [3] => mosakhleoba ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 189567 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => evakuacia [1] => terorizmi [2] => specoperacia [3] => mosakhleoba ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 189567 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 1594 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => evakuacia [1] => terorizmi [2] => specoperacia [3] => mosakhleoba ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => evakuacia [1] => terorizmi [2] => specoperacia [3] => mosakhleoba ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (189567) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (7224,1594,6991,1658) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189580 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-11-22 10:57:28 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-22 06:57:28 [post_content] => არსებული ინფორმაციით, ბერი გაბრიელ ქუჩაზე სპეცოპერაციის დროს ერთ-ერთი სპეცრაზმელია დაჭრილი. ადგილზე სპეცოპრაცია ამ წუთებშიც მიმდინარეობს. არსებული ინფორმაციით, სადარბაზოში, სადაც სპეცოპერაცია მიმდინარეობს, მოსახლეობა ევაკუირებულია. თუმცა, გვერდით სადარბაზოში ადამიანები ისევ რჩებიან. [post_title] => გაბრიელ სალოსის ქუჩაზე სპეცოპრაციის დროს სპეცრაზმელი დაიჭრა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => gabriel-salosis-quchaze-specopraciis-dros-specrazmeli-daichra [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-22 10:57:28 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-22 06:57:28 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189580 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189555 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-11-22 10:16:24 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-22 06:16:24 [post_content] => ბერი გაბრიელ სალოსის ქუჩაზე სპეცოპერაცია ამ წუთებშიც მიმდინარეობს. ერთ-ერთი შენობის მესამე სართულზე შეიარაღებული პირები იმყოფებიან, რომლებსაც ტერორიზმთან აქვთ კავშირი. ამ წუთებშიც ადგილზე ისმის სროლის ხმა. ამ წუთებში, მესამე სართულზე, სადაც შეიარაღებული პირები იმყოფებიან, ხანძრია. ადგილზე რამდენიმე წუთის წინ მოვიდა სასწრაფო დახმარების მანქანაც, რომელმაც რამდენიმე წუთში ტერიტორია დატოვა. ცნობილია, რომ აღნიშნულ კორპუსში აფეთქებულია ორი ბინა. უცნობია, მოხერხდა თუ არა შეიარაღებული პირების დაკავება. ცნობილია, რომ აღნიშნული პირები საქართველოს მოქალაქეები არ არიან. იმ ტერიტორიაზე სადაც მიმდინარეობს სპეცოპერაცია მდებარეობს სკოლა, სადაც სწავლა არის შეწყვეტილი. [post_title] => სპეცოპარაცია ბერი გაბრიელ სალოსის ქუჩაზე - აფეთქებულია ორი ბინა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => specoparacia-beri-gabriel-salosis-quchaze-afetqebulia-ori-bina [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-22 10:27:33 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-22 06:27:33 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189555 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [2] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 188335 [post_author] => 14 [post_date] => 2017-11-17 20:33:38 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-17 16:33:38 [post_content] => აფეთქების საფრთხის გამო, კიევში 12 ობიექტის ევაკუაცია მიმდინარეობს. კიევის ნაციონალურმა პოლიციამ 12 ობიექტის დანაღმვის შესახებ ინფორმაცია ანონიმური შეტყობინებით მიიღო. მეტროს რამდენიმე სადგურში, სავაჭრო ცენტრში, ექვს გასართობ ცენტრში, ერთ-ერთ ტელეკომპანიაში, სასტუმროში რკინიგზის სადგურსა და სხვა დაწესებულებებში აფეთქების საფრთხე გამოცხადა. ინფორმაციას ამის შესახებ პოლიციის პრესსამსახური ავრცელებს. ყველა მითითებულ მისამართზე პოლიცია, საგამოძიებო ოპერატიული ჯგუფები, გამნაღმველები, კინოლოგები და მაშველები არიან მობილიზებული. მიმდინარეობს ხალხის ევაკუაცია. [post_title] => აფეთქების საფრთხის გამო, კიევში 12 ობიექტის ევაკუაცია მიმდინარეობს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => afetqebis-safrtkhis-gamo-kievshi-12-obieqtis-evakuacia-mimdinareobs [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-17 20:33:38 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-17 16:33:38 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=188335 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) ) [post_count] => 3 [current_post] => -1 [in_the_loop] => [post] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 189580 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-11-22 10:57:28 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-11-22 06:57:28 [post_content] => არსებული ინფორმაციით, ბერი გაბრიელ ქუჩაზე სპეცოპერაციის დროს ერთ-ერთი სპეცრაზმელია დაჭრილი. ადგილზე სპეცოპრაცია ამ წუთებშიც მიმდინარეობს. არსებული ინფორმაციით, სადარბაზოში, სადაც სპეცოპერაცია მიმდინარეობს, მოსახლეობა ევაკუირებულია. თუმცა, გვერდით სადარბაზოში ადამიანები ისევ რჩებიან. [post_title] => გაბრიელ სალოსის ქუჩაზე სპეცოპრაციის დროს სპეცრაზმელი დაიჭრა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => gabriel-salosis-quchaze-specopraciis-dros-specrazmeli-daichra [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-11-22 10:57:28 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-11-22 06:57:28 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=189580 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 99 [max_num_pages] => 33 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => 7d72032375350d02c789ca1859fde1b8 [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )