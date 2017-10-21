პოლიტიკა

ღმერთმა ინებოს, ისეთი კანდიდატები ავირჩიოთ, რომლებიც გამოადგებიან საქართველოს: პატრიარქმა არჩევანი დააფიქსირა

მოქალაქეობრივი ვალი თბილისის კრწანისის მეოთხე საარჩევნო უბანზე მოიხადა საქართველოს კათოლიკოს პატრიარქმა ილია მეორემ.
პატრიარქი საარჩევნო უბანზე სასულიერო პირებთან ერთად გამოცხადდა. უწმინდესს მარკირება ამჯერადაც არ გაუკეთეს.
“ღმერთმა ინებოს, ისეთი კანდიდატები, ისეთი ადამიანები ავირჩიოთ, რომლებიც გამოადგებიან საქართველოს. დალოცვილი იყვნენ ახალი დეპუტატები და მთელი საქართველო”, – აღნიშნა საქართველოს პატრიარქმა.

 

21 ოქტომბერი, 2017

მსგავსი სიახლეები

მარნეულში ფიზიკური დაპირისპირების მცდელობა იყო – ახმედ იმამკულიევი

მარნეულში ფიზიკური დაპირისპირების მცდელობა იყო – ახმედ იმამკულიევი

მარნეულში “ევროპული საქართველოს” მერობის კანდიდატის ახმედ ...

21 ოქტომბერი, 2017
მარნეულში რვა საარჩევნო უბანზე ჩვენს დამკვირვებლებს არ უშვებენ – ახმედ იმამკულიევი

მარნეულში რვა საარჩევნო უბანზე ჩვენს დამკვირვებლებს არ უშვებენ – ახმედ იმამკულიევი

მარნეულში რვა საარჩევნო უბანზე ჩვენს დამკვირვებლებს არ უშვებენ, –...

21 ოქტომბერი, 2017
ბიძინა ივანიშვილმა საარჩევნო უბანი უკომენტაროდ დატოვა

ბიძინა ივანიშვილმა საარჩევნო უბანი უკომენტაროდ დატოვა

ბიძინა ივანიშვილმა ადგილობრივი თვითმმართველობის არჩევნებში მონაწილეობა...

21 ოქტომბერი, 2017

