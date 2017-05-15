საქართველოში მიწისძვრა მოხდა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => miwisdzvra ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 131029 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => miwisdzvra ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 131029 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 95 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => miwisdzvra ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => miwisdzvra ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (131029) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (95) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 129407 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-05-09 18:47:15 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-05-09 14:47:15 [post_content] => საქართველოში დღეს მეორე მიწისძვრა დაფიქსირდა, რომლის ეპიცენტრიც კვლავ ქვემო ქართლის რეგიონში იყო. სეისმური მონიტორინგის ეროვნული ცენტრის ცნობით, 15:07 საათზე მიწისქვეშა ბიძგები ქალაქ დმანისის დასავლეთით 18 კმ-ში, სოფელ სოღუთლოდან 12 კმ-ში დაფიქსირდა. მიწისძვრის სიმძლავრე 3.6 მაგნიტუდა იყო. ნგრევის შესახებ ინფორმაცია არ გავრცელებულა. პირველი მიწისძვრა დღეს, თბილისის დროით 10:32 საათზე დაფიქსირდა. 3.1 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა ქალაქ დმანისიდან დასავლეთით 24 კმ-ში, სოფელ ფოკადან 8 კმ-ში მოხდა. საქართველოში დღეს ორი მიწისძვრა მოხდა საქართველოში 3.1 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა მოხდა. სეისმური მონიტორინგის ცენტრის ინფორმაციით, ეპიცენტრი ქალაქ დმანისიდან დასავლეთით, 24 კილომეტრში, სოფელი ფოკასთან დაფიქსირდა. ნგრევის შესახებ ინფორმაცია არ ვრცელდება.

საქართველოში მიწისძვრა მოხდა 4.7 მაგნიტუდის სიმძლავრის მიწისძვრა დაღესტანში 12:55 წუთზე დაფიქსირდა. ბიძგები საქართველოს ტერიტორიაზეც იგრძნობოდა. როგორც "ფორტუნას" სეისმური მონიტორინგის ეროვნულ ცენტრში განუცხადეს, მიწისქვეშა ბიძგები განსაკუთრებით საზღვრისპირა რაიონებში დაფიქსირდა. მიწისძვრა, ეპიცენტრიდან მოშორებით, თბილისშიც იგრძნობოდა. ნგრევის შესახენ ინფორმაცია ცენტრში ჯერჯერობით არ შესულა.

საქართველოში მიწისძვრა მოხდა 