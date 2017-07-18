საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებლის საინფორმაციო სამსახურის ხელმძღვანელმა თანამდებობა დატოვა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => sazogadoebrivi-mauwyebeli [1] => tanamdebobis-datoveba [2] => sainformacio-samsakhuris ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 147372 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => sazogadoebrivi-mauwyebeli [1] => tanamdebobis-datoveba [2] => sainformacio-samsakhuris ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 147372 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 5855 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => sazogadoebrivi-mauwyebeli [1] => tanamdebobis-datoveba [2] => sainformacio-samsakhuris ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => sazogadoebrivi-mauwyebeli [1] => tanamdebobis-datoveba [2] => sainformacio-samsakhuris ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (147372) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (17399,5855,17398) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 142674 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-06-30 20:37:17 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-30 16:37:17 [post_content] => პარლამენტმა საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებლის სამეურვეო საბჭოს წევრად გიორგი იაკობაშვილი აირჩია. კენჭისყრაზე იაკობაშვილის კანდიდატურას 84 დეპუტატმა დაუჭირა მხარი, ხოლო წიანააღმდეგ 2 დეპუტატმა მისცა ხმა. საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებლის სამეურვეო საბჭოს წევრებად ასევე წარდგენილი იყვნენ აკაკი გიგინეიშვილი და ლელა ფირალაშვილი, თუმცა, მათი კანდიდატურები კენჭისყრაზე ჩავარდა. გიორგი იაკობაშვილი სამეურვეო საბჭოს წევრის უფლებამოსილებას 2020 წლის 17 აპრილამდე შეასრულებს. [post_title] => პარლამენტმა საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებლის სამეურვეო საბჭოს წევრად გიორგი იაკობაშვილი აირჩია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => parlamentma-sazogadoebrivi-mauwyeblis-sameurveo-sabchos-wevrad-giorgi-iakobashvili-airchia [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-06-30 20:37:17 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-06-30 16:37:17 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=142674 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 142561 [post_author] => 2 [post_date] => 2017-06-30 15:58:27 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-30 11:58:27 [post_content] => ვასილ მაღლაფერიძე საკუთარ კაბინეტს ნიუსრუმს დაუთმობს, ინფორმაციას ასაზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებელი ავრცელებს. გენერალური დირექტორის კაბინეტი ტელევიზიის მესამე კორპუსში განთავსდა. პირველად მაუწყებლის ისტორიაში გენერალური დირექტორის კაბინეტი მდებარეობას იცვლის და ადგილს ახალ ნიუსრუმს უთმობს.



​საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებელი ინტეგრირებული ნიუსრუმის ფარგლებში სამივე არხს - ტელევიზიას, რადიოსა და ვებს გააერთიანებს.

ვასილ მაღლაფერიძე კაბინეტს ნიუსრუმს უთმობს

შატილთან, საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებლის კუთვნილ ავტომანქანა „ნივას" ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა. ხანძრის გამო, ავტომობილი აფეთქდა და დაიწვა. საზოგადოებრივის გადამღები ჯგუფი შემთხვევის შედეგად არ დაშავებულა. მძღოლმა დროულად მოხდინა რეაგირება და ჟურნალისტსა და ოპერატორს ავტომანქანის სალონი დაატოვებინა. ინფორმაციას და ფოტოს საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებელი ავრცელებს.

საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებლის მანქანას ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა და აფეთქდა