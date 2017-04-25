პოლიტიკა

სოფო ნარჩემაშვილი მაყურებელს დაემშვიდობა (ვიდეო)

სოფო ნარჩემაშვილი მაყურებელს დაემშვიდობა (ვიდეო)

„დღის შოუს“ წამყვანი, სოფო ნარჩემაშვილი მაყურებელს დაემშვიდობა. მან ცრემლებით თვალებზე განაცხადა, რომ ეს მისი ბოლო გადაცემაა ამ ეთერში. სოფო „დღის შოუში“ რამდენიმე წელია, რაც მუშაობს წამყვანად.

25 აპრილი, 2017

სოფო ნარჩემაშვილი 
