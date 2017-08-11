პოლიტიკა

ბიზნესი

კულტურა

სპორტი

საზოგადოება

შოუბიზნესი

ჯანმრთელობა

სპეცოპერაცია ფონიჭალაში – ძმები ჯაფაროვები ნარკოდანაშაულისთვის დააკავეს

პოპულარული

სპეცოპერაცია ფონიჭალაში – ძმები ჯაფაროვები ნარკოდანაშაულისთვის დააკავეს

ამ წუთებში თბილისში,  ქვემო ფონიჭალის ერთ-ერთი უბანში სპეცოპერაცია მიმდინარეობს.  პოლიციის ალყაში აქვს მოქცეული ძმები ჯაფაროვების სახლი.

წინასწარი ინფორმაციით, სამართალდამცავებმა ნარკოდანაშაულისთვის 2 მოქალაქე დააკავეს.

ჯაფაროვების სახლში ამ წუთებში ჩხრეკის ოპერაცია და დაკავებულების დაკითხვა მიმდინარეობს.

 

ახალი ამბები / კრიმინალი /

|

11 აგვისტო, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

შსს სპეცოპერაცია ქვემო ფონიჭალა ძმები ჯაფაროვები 
WP_Query Object
(
    [query] => Array
        (
            [post_type] => post
            [post_status] => publish
            [posts_per_page] => 3
            [orderby] => ASC
            [tax_query] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [field] => slug
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => shss
                                    [1] => specoperacia
                                    [2] => qvemo-fonichala
                                    [3] => dzmebi-jafarovebi
                                )

                        )

                )

            [post__not_in] => Array
                (
                    [0] => 153409
                )

        )

    [query_vars] => Array
        (
            [post_type] => post
            [post_status] => publish
            [posts_per_page] => 3
            [orderby] => ASC
            [tax_query] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [field] => slug
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => shss
                                    [1] => specoperacia
                                    [2] => qvemo-fonichala
                                    [3] => dzmebi-jafarovebi
                                )

                        )

                )

            [post__not_in] => Array
                (
                    [0] => 153409
                )

            [error] => 
            [m] => 
            [p] => 0
            [post_parent] => 
            [subpost] => 
            [subpost_id] => 
            [attachment] => 
            [attachment_id] => 0
            [name] => 
            [static] => 
            [pagename] => 
            [page_id] => 0
            [second] => 
            [minute] => 
            [hour] => 
            [day] => 0
            [monthnum] => 0
            [year] => 0
            [w] => 0
            [category_name] => 
            [tag] => 
            [cat] => 
            [tag_id] => 107
            [author] => 
            [author_name] => 
            [feed] => 
            [tb] => 
            [paged] => 0
            [meta_key] => 
            [meta_value] => 
            [preview] => 
            [s] => 
            [sentence] => 
            [title] => 
            [fields] => 
            [menu_order] => 
            [embed] => 
            [category__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [category__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [category__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [post__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_name__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag_slug__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag_slug__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_parent__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_parent__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [author__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [author__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [ignore_sticky_posts] => 
            [suppress_filters] => 
            [cache_results] => 1
            [update_post_term_cache] => 1
            [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1
            [update_post_meta_cache] => 1
            [nopaging] => 
            [comments_per_page] => 50
            [no_found_rows] => 
            [order] => DESC
        )

    [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object
        (
            [queries] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => shss
                                    [1] => specoperacia
                                    [2] => qvemo-fonichala
                                    [3] => dzmebi-jafarovebi
                                )

                            [field] => slug
                            [operator] => IN
                            [include_children] => 1
                        )

                )

            [relation] => AND
            [table_aliases:protected] => Array
                (
                    [0] => mob1n_term_relationships
                )

            [queried_terms] => Array
                (
                    [post_tag] => Array
                        (
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                    [0] => shss
                                    [1] => specoperacia
                                    [2] => qvemo-fonichala
                                    [3] => dzmebi-jafarovebi
                                )

                            [field] => slug
                        )

                )

            [primary_table] => mob1n_posts
            [primary_id_column] => ID
        )

    [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object
        (
            [queries] => Array
                (
                )

            [relation] => 
            [meta_table] => 
            [meta_id_column] => 
            [primary_table] => 
            [primary_id_column] => 
            [table_aliases:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [clauses:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [has_or_relation:protected] => 
        )

    [date_query] => 
    [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS  mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts  LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1  AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (153409) AND ( 
  mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (18140,9072,107,6991)
) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3
    [posts] => Array
        (
            [0] => WP_Post Object
                (
                    [ID] => 153105
                    [post_author] => 12
                    [post_date] => 2017-08-11 11:04:32
                    [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-11 07:04:32
                    [post_content] => წუხელ, გვიან ღამით რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე ავარია მოხდა. მსუბუქი ავტომანქანა ქვეითად მოსიარულე 60 წლამდე ასაკის მამაკაცს შეეჯახა, რომელიც გარდაიცვალა.

შსს-ს ინფორმაციით, ფაქტზე სისხლის სამართლის საქმე 276-ე მუხლის მე-5 ნაწილით აღიძრა და მიმდინარეობს გამოძიება.
                    [post_title] => ავარია რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე - დაიღუპა 1 ადამიანი
                    [post_excerpt] => 
                    [post_status] => publish
                    [comment_status] => closed
                    [ping_status] => closed
                    [post_password] => 
                    [post_name] => avaria-rustavi-tbilisis-avtobanze-daighupa-1-adamiani
                    [to_ping] => 
                    [pinged] => 
                    [post_modified] => 2017-08-11 12:27:33
                    [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-11 08:27:33
                    [post_content_filtered] => 
                    [post_parent] => 0
                    [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=153105
                    [menu_order] => 0
                    [post_type] => post
                    [post_mime_type] => 
                    [comment_count] => 0
                    [filter] => raw
                )

            [1] => WP_Post Object
                (
                    [ID] => 153102
                    [post_author] => 12
                    [post_date] => 2017-08-11 10:26:50
                    [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-11 06:26:50
                    [post_content] => ქუთაისის სავაჭრო ცენტრ ”ქარვასლაში” კერძო დაცვის თანამშრომელს სცემეს.  შემთხვევა გუშინ ღამით მოხდა. თვითმხილველის თქმით, დაცვის თანამშრომელს ხუთი ახალგაზრდა უმოწყალოდ სცემდა.

თვითმხილველების ინფორმაციით, ახალგაზრდები ერთ-ერთ მაღაზიაში ნივთის მოპარვას ცდილობდნენ, რაშიც მათ ხელი დაცვის თანამშრომელმა შეუშალა. ნაცემი მამაკაცი სასწრაფო დახმარების ბრიგადამ საავადმყოფოში გადაიყვანა. მას ფეხი აქვს მოტეხილი.

შსს-ს ინფორმაციით, ცემის ფაქტზე გამოძიება დაწყებულია სისხლის სამართის კოდექსის 118-ე მუხლით, რაც ჯანმრთელობის განზრახ ნაკლებად მძიმე დაზიანებას გულისხმობს.
                    [post_title] => ქუთაისში დაცვის თანამშრომელს სცემეს - შსს-მ გამოძიება დაიწყო
                    [post_excerpt] => 
                    [post_status] => publish
                    [comment_status] => closed
                    [ping_status] => closed
                    [post_password] => 
                    [post_name] => qutaisshi-dacvis-tanamshromels-scemes-shss-m-gamodzieba-daiwyo
                    [to_ping] => 
                    [pinged] => 
                    [post_modified] => 2017-08-11 12:36:40
                    [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-11 08:36:40
                    [post_content_filtered] => 
                    [post_parent] => 0
                    [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=153102
                    [menu_order] => 0
                    [post_type] => post
                    [post_mime_type] => 
                    [comment_count] => 0
                    [filter] => raw
                )

            [2] => WP_Post Object
                (
                    [ID] => 152333
                    [post_author] => 8
                    [post_date] => 2017-08-09 11:56:12
                    [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-09 07:56:12
                    [post_content] => თბილისში, მთაწმინდა-კრწანისის რაიონში, მთაწმინდის ფერდობზე, ტყის მასივს გუშინ ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა.

შსს-ს ცნობით, სახანძრო-სამაშველო ჯგუფები შემთხვევის ადგილზე ოპერატიულად გავიდნენ. ხანძრის ქრობის პროცესში 70-მდე მეხანძრე-მაშველი და 11 სახანძრო-სამაშველო ტექნიკა ჩაერთო. ხანძრის ლოკალიზებას რამდენიმე საათი დასჭირდა.

 მთელი ღამის განმავლობაში ადგილზე იმყოფებოდნენ სამაშველო ბრიგადები და მეხანძრე მაშველები. დაიწვა 2 ჰექტრამდე ტყის მასივი. 

როგორ აქრობდნენ ხანძარს მაშველები, ამის შესახებ ვიდეოს შსს ავრცელებს.



[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="http://fortuna.ge/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/ხანძარი-მთაწმინდის-ფერდობზე-ლოკალიზებულია.mp4"][/video]

 

ფოტოებს სოციალურ ქსელში ნოდარ ცხვირაშვილი ავრცელებს

[gallery royalslider="1" link="file" size="large" ids="152340,152341,152342,152343,152344,152345,152346,152347,152348,152349,152350,152351,152352,152353,152354,152355,152356,152357,152358,152359,152360,152361,152362"]

 



                    [post_title] => როგორ აქრობდნენ მთაწმინდაზე ხანძარს (ვიდეო/ფოტო)
                    [post_excerpt] => 
                    [post_status] => publish
                    [comment_status] => closed
                    [ping_status] => closed
                    [post_password] => 
                    [post_name] => rogor-aqrobdnen-mtawmindaze-khandzars-videofoto
                    [to_ping] => 
                    [pinged] => 
                    [post_modified] => 2017-08-09 11:58:41
                    [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-09 07:58:41
                    [post_content_filtered] => 
                    [post_parent] => 0
                    [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=152333
                    [menu_order] => 0
                    [post_type] => post
                    [post_mime_type] => 
                    [comment_count] => 0
                    [filter] => raw
                )

        )

    [post_count] => 3
    [current_post] => -1
    [in_the_loop] => 
    [post] => WP_Post Object
        (
            [ID] => 153105
            [post_author] => 12
            [post_date] => 2017-08-11 11:04:32
            [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-11 07:04:32
            [post_content] => წუხელ, გვიან ღამით რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე ავარია მოხდა. მსუბუქი ავტომანქანა ქვეითად მოსიარულე 60 წლამდე ასაკის მამაკაცს შეეჯახა, რომელიც გარდაიცვალა.

შსს-ს ინფორმაციით, ფაქტზე სისხლის სამართლის საქმე 276-ე მუხლის მე-5 ნაწილით აღიძრა და მიმდინარეობს გამოძიება.
            [post_title] => ავარია რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე - დაიღუპა 1 ადამიანი
            [post_excerpt] => 
            [post_status] => publish
            [comment_status] => closed
            [ping_status] => closed
            [post_password] => 
            [post_name] => avaria-rustavi-tbilisis-avtobanze-daighupa-1-adamiani
            [to_ping] => 
            [pinged] => 
            [post_modified] => 2017-08-11 12:27:33
            [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-08-11 08:27:33
            [post_content_filtered] => 
            [post_parent] => 0
            [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=153105
            [menu_order] => 0
            [post_type] => post
            [post_mime_type] => 
            [comment_count] => 0
            [filter] => raw
        )

    [comment_count] => 0
    [current_comment] => -1
    [found_posts] => 495
    [max_num_pages] => 165
    [max_num_comment_pages] => 0
    [is_single] => 
    [is_preview] => 
    [is_page] => 
    [is_archive] => 1
    [is_date] => 
    [is_year] => 
    [is_month] => 
    [is_day] => 
    [is_time] => 
    [is_author] => 
    [is_category] => 
    [is_tag] => 1
    [is_tax] => 
    [is_search] => 
    [is_feed] => 
    [is_comment_feed] => 
    [is_trackback] => 
    [is_home] => 
    [is_404] => 
    [is_embed] => 
    [is_paged] => 
    [is_admin] => 
    [is_attachment] => 
    [is_singular] => 
    [is_robots] => 
    [is_posts_page] => 
    [is_post_type_archive] => 
    [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => fe5f99c8905089d22f0708862aec27da
    [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => 
    [thumbnails_cached] => 
    [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => 
    [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array
        (
            [0] => query_vars_hash
            [1] => query_vars_changed
        )

    [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array
        (
            [0] => init_query_flags
            [1] => parse_tax_query
        )

)

მსგავსი სიახლეები

ავარია რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე – დაიღუპა 1 ადამიანი

ავარია რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე – დაიღუპა 1 ადამიანი

წუხელ, გვიან ღამით რუსთავი-თბილისის ავტობანზე ავარია მოხდა. მსუბუქი ავ...

11 აგვისტო, 2017
ქუთაისში დაცვის თანამშრომელს სცემეს – შსს-მ გამოძიება დაიწყო

ქუთაისში დაცვის თანამშრომელს სცემეს – შსს-მ გამოძიება დაიწყო

ქუთაისის სავაჭრო ცენტრ ”ქარვასლაში” კერძო დაცვის თანამშრომელს სცემეს. ...

11 აგვისტო, 2017
როგორ აქრობდნენ მთაწმინდაზე ხანძარს (ვიდეო/ფოტო)

როგორ აქრობდნენ მთაწმინდაზე ხანძარს (ვიდეო/ფოტო)

თბილისში, მთაწმინდა-კრწანისის რაიონში, მთაწმინდის ფერდობზე, ტყის მასივ...

9 აგვისტო, 2017

რადიოჰოლდინგი "ფორტუნა"

Fortuna Plus
ავტორადიო
არდაიდარდო
Musicbox