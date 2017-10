“თავისუფლება გოგონებს” – კამპანიის ფარგლებში ბიონსემ ახალი კლიპი წარადგინა (ვიდეო)

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️

