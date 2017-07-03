თბილისის ზღვაში გარდაცვლილი მოზარდი იპოვეს

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => mashvelebi [1] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [2] => samdzebro-samashvelo-operacia-tbilisis-zghvaze ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 143167 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => mashvelebi [1] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [2] => samdzebro-samashvelo-operacia-tbilisis-zghvaze ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 143167 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 5922 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => mashvelebi [1] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [2] => samdzebro-samashvelo-operacia-tbilisis-zghvaze ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => mashvelebi [1] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [2] => samdzebro-samashvelo-operacia-tbilisis-zghvaze ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (143167) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (5922,7738,16934) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 143103 [post_author] => 2 [post_date] => 2017-07-03 15:00:14 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-07-03 11:00:14 [post_content] => თბილისის ზღვაში, დაუდასტურებელი ინფორმაციით, ბავშვი დაიხრჩო. „ფორტუნას“ საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სამსახურში განუცხადეს, რომ ამ მომენტისთვის თბილისის ზღვაში მაშველები ერთ პირს ეძებენ, თუმცა მის ასაკზე უწყებაში არ საუბრობენ. სხვა დეტალები, ამ დროისთვის, უცნობია. [post_title] => სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია თბილისის ზღვაში - დაკარგული, სავარაუდოდ, ბავშვია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => samdzebro-samashvelo-operacia-tbilisis-zghvashi-dakarguli-savaraudod-bavshvia [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-07-03 15:00:14 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-07-03 11:00:14 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=143103 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [1] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 137770 [post_author] => 10 [post_date] => 2017-06-10 23:56:25 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-10 19:56:25 [post_content] => შსს-ს მაშველებმა ქვეყნის მასშტაბით 400-მდე გამოძახებაზე დროული და ეფექტური რეაგირება მოახდინეს. აღნიშნულ ინფორმაციას საქართველოს შინაგან საქმეთა სამინისტროს საზოგადოებასთან ურთიერთობის სამსახურის ხელმძღვანელი, თეა პერტაია სოციალურ ქსელში აქვეყნებს. "საპატრულო პოლიცია და სამაშველო სამსახური კვლავ თქვენს სამსახურშია, თუმცა მოცემული მომენტისთვის პანიკის საფუძველი არ არსებობს!" , - წერს პერტაია. [post_title] => შსს-ს მაშველებმა ქვეყნის მასშტაბით 400-მდე გამოძახებაზე დროული და ეფექტური რეაგირება მოახდინეს [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => shss-s-mashvelebma-qveynis-masshtabit-400-mde-gamodzakhebaze-drouli-da-efeqturi-reagireba-moakhdines [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-06-10 23:56:41 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-06-10 19:56:41 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=137770 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [2] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 137604 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-06-09 22:24:49 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-06-09 18:24:49 [post_content] => თბილისში, ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან, შუახნის მამაკაცი გადახტომას ცდილობდა. ადგილზე საპატრულო პოლიცია და სამაშველო სამსახური იყო მობილიზებული. დაახლოებით, ნახევარსაათიანი სამაშველო ოპერაცია წარმატებით დასრულდა. "ფორტუნას" საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სააგენტოში დაუდასტურეს, რომ ადგილი ჰქონდა სუიციდის მცდელობას, თუმცა მამაკაცი მშენებარე კორპუსიდან უვნებელი გამოიყვანეს. ადგილზე შეკრებილი საზოგადოება, ოპერაციის დასრულებას ოვაციებით შეხვდა. [post_title] => ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან მამაკაცმა გადახტომა სცადა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => vakeshi-mshenebare-korpusidan-mamakacma-gadakhtoma-scada [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-06-09 22:24:49 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-06-09 18:24:49 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=137604 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) ) [post_count] => 3 [current_post] => -1 [in_the_loop] => [post] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 143103 [post_author] => 2 [post_date] => 2017-07-03 15:00:14 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-07-03 11:00:14 [post_content] => თბილისის ზღვაში, დაუდასტურებელი ინფორმაციით, ბავშვი დაიხრჩო. „ფორტუნას“ საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სამსახურში განუცხადეს, რომ ამ მომენტისთვის თბილისის ზღვაში მაშველები ერთ პირს ეძებენ, თუმცა მის ასაკზე უწყებაში არ საუბრობენ. სხვა დეტალები, ამ დროისთვის, უცნობია. [post_title] => სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია თბილისის ზღვაში - დაკარგული, სავარაუდოდ, ბავშვია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => samdzebro-samashvelo-operacia-tbilisis-zghvashi-dakarguli-savaraudod-bavshvia [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-07-03 15:00:14 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-07-03 11:00:14 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=143103 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 16 [max_num_pages] => 6 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => 8a9935ead97514cca2104f424073cf2c [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )