თბილისის ზღვაში გარდაცვლილი მოზარდი იპოვეს

პოპულარული

თბილისის ზღვაში სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია დასრულდა, მაშველებმა მოზარდი გარდაცვლილი იპოვეს, ცხედარი წყლიდან უკვე ამოყვანილია.

მოზარდი წყალში დღეს, რამდენიმე საათის წინ გაუჩინარდა, მისი დაკარგვის შესახებ ზარი 112-ში შევიდა.

სხვა დეტალები ამ დროისთვის ცნობილი არ არის.

 

ახალი ამბები / საზოგადოება /

|

3 ივლისი, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

მაშველები სამაშველო სამსახური სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია თბილისის ზღვაზე 
მსგავსი სიახლეები

სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია თბილისის ზღვაში – დაკარგული, სავარაუდოდ, ბავშვია

სამძებრო-სამაშველო ოპერაცია თბილისის ზღვაში – დაკარგული, სავარაუდოდ, ბავშვია

თბილისის ზღვაში, დაუდასტურებელი ინფორმაციით, ბავშვი დაიხრჩო. „ფორტუნას...

3 ივლისი, 2017
შსს-ს მაშველებმა ქვეყნის მასშტაბით 400-მდე გამოძახებაზე დროული და ეფექტური რეაგირება მოახდინეს

შსს-ს მაშველებმა ქვეყნის მასშტაბით 400-მდე გამოძახებაზე დროული და ეფექტური რეაგირება მოახდინეს

შსს-ს მაშველებმა ქვეყნის მასშტაბით 400-მდე გამოძახებაზე დროული და ეფექ...

10 ივნისი, 2017
ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან მამაკაცმა გადახტომა სცადა

ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან მამაკაცმა გადახტომა სცადა

თბილისში, ვაკეში, მშენებარე კორპუსიდან, შუახნის მამაკაცი გადახტომას ცდ...

9 ივნისი, 2017
