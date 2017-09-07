თბილისში. გურამიშვილის გამზირზე, ხანძარია.

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => khandzari-guramishvilze ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 161183 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => khandzari-guramishvilze ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 161183 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 7738 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => khandzari-guramishvilze ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => samashvelo-samsakhuri [1] => khandzari-guramishvilze ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (161183) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (18963,7738) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 158746 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-08-31 17:11:03 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-31 13:11:03 [post_content] => ხანძარია ნაფეტვრებში. ინფორმაციას სამაშველო სამსახურში ადასტურებენ. უწყების ცნობით, ხანძრის ჩაქარობად ადგილზე 4 სახანძრო-სამაშველო მანქანა მუშაობს. ცეცხლი ბალახს და ბუჩქებს უკიდია. ჯერჯერობით უცნობია, რა ფართობზეა გავრცელებული ხანძარი. ხანძარი ნაფეტვრებში - ადგილზე 4 სახანძრო-სამაშველო მანქანა მუშაობს

2017-08-31

თავისუფლების მოედანზე მდებარე სასტუმრო "რუსთაველში" ხანძარი გაჩნდა. ადგილზე სახანძრო-სამაშველო ბრიგადა მუშაობს. მობილიზებულია პოლიციაც. სასტუმროს მეპატრონის თქმით, ცეცხლი სასტუმროს ერთ-ერთ ნომერში გაჩნდა. მისივე თქმით, „რუსთაველიდან" ყველა სტუმრის ევაკუირება დროულად მოხერხდა, მათ სხვა სასტუმროებში გადაანაწილებენ. ამ დორისთვის ხანძარი მაშველებმა უკვე ჩააქრეს. ცეცხლი გვერდზე არსებულ შენობებზე არ გადასულა. ხანძრის გაჩენის მიზეზი უცნობია. თავისუფლების მოედანზე მდებარე სასტუმრო "რუსთაველში" ხანძარი გაჩნდა

2017-08-23

"თბილისი-რუსთავის გზაზე ხანძარი ლოკალიზებულია," - ამის შესახებ სამაშველო სამსახურის საზოგადოებასთან ურთიერთობის სამსახურის უფროსმა ლედი ოქროპირიძემ განაცხადა. მისივე თქმით, დამწვარია 500 კვ.მ. ფართობი. ცეცხლი გამხმარ ბალახს და რამდენიმე ბუჩქს წაეკიდა. სამაშველო სამსახურის ინფორმაციით, ადგილზე მუშაობს ორი სახანძრო-სამაშველო ჯგუფი. ხანძარი თბილისი-რუსთავის გზაზე - ადგილზე 2 სახანძრო-სამაშველო ჯგუფი მუშაობს 