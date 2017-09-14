ვარდების მოედნთან დაკვამლიანებაა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => vardebis-moedani ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 163877 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => vardebis-moedani ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 163877 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 1780 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => vardebis-moedani ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => vardebis-moedani ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (163877) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (1780,2921) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 163512 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-09-14 12:41:01 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-09-14 08:41:01 [post_content] => ხულოს მუნიციპალიტეტის სოფელ რაქვთაში ტყის მასივში ხანძარი ღამით გაჩნდა და ამ დროისთვის ლიკვიდირებულია. როგორც "ფორტუნას" საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სამსახურში განუცხადეს, ხანძარი ტყეში გაჩნდა, თუმცა უშუალოდ ხანძრის ადგილზე დაბალი მცენარეები, ძირითადად ბუჩქნარი და ბალახი იყო. ხანძრის შედეგად 500 კვადრატული მეტრია დამწვარი. ხულოს მუნიციპალიტეტის სოფელ რაქვთაში ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია

შავნაბადას მამათა მონასტრის ტერიტორიაზე კელია იწვის. როგორც "ფორტუნას" საგანგებო სიტუაციების მართვის სამსახურში განუცხადეს, ცეცხლი ხის ორ სართულიან შენობა-ნაგებობას უკდია, სადაც კელიებია განთავსებული. უწყებაში აცხადებენ, რომ ამ დროისთვის ხანძარი ლოკალიზებულია და მისი გავრცელების საფრთხე აღარ არის. ადგილზე 5 სახანძრო-სამაშველო ბრიგადა და 25 მაშველი მუშაობს. ისინი ამ დროისთვის ცხანძრის ლიკვიდირებას ცდილობენ. შავნაბადას მამათა მონასტრის ტერიტორიაზე კელია იწვის

ფინანსთა მინისტრის, დიმიტრი ქუმსიშვილის განცხადებით, ყველა ადამიანი, რომელიც ხანძრის ჩაქრობაში მონაწილეობდა, პრემიას მიიღებს. " ყველა უწყებამ მოახდინა აღრიცხვა იმ ადამიანების, ვინც იქ იყო, შესაბამისად, გაიცემა პრემიები და ეს ადამიანურად აუცილებლად დაუფასდებათ. თუმცა ასევე ვფიქრობ, რომ მნიშვნელოვანია ადამიანურად იმის აღიარება, რაც ყველამ ერთად ვაღიარეთ, რომ მეხანძრე-მაშველი არის გმირი", - განაცხადა დიმიტრი ქუმსიშვილმა ფინანსთა მინისტრის განმარტებით, პრემიების გამოწერა კონკრეტულ უწყებებზეა დამოკიდებული და შესაძლოა პრემიებისთვის განკუთვნილმა თანხამ 3 მილიონი ან უფრო მეტი შეადგინოს. "ეს დამოკიდებულია კონკრეტულ უწყებაზე - რომელიღაც უწყებამ უკვე გამოწერა უწყისი, რომელიღაც დღეს გამოწერს და რომელიღაც - ხვალ. ეს არის ძალიან ჩვეულებრივი პროცესი. უწყებების მიხედვით, ჯამურად ვფიქრობ, რომ გავალთ 3 მილიონზე ან შესაძლოა, ცოტა მეტზე გავიდეთ",-განაცხადა ქუმსიშვილმა. ხანძრის ჩაქრობაში მონაწილე ყველა ადამიანი პრემიას მიიღებს - დიმიტრი ქუმსიშვილი [post_title] => ხულოს მუნიციპალიტეტის სოფელ რაქვთაში ხანძარი ლიკვიდირებულია [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => khulos-municipalitetis-sofel-raqvtashi-khandzari-likvidirebulia [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-09-14 12:41:01 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-09-14 08:41:01 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=163512 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 144 [max_num_pages] => 48 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => 0c07df2fb72a430ce652dad35c676ec4 [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )