პოლიტიკა

ბიზნესი

კულტურა

სპორტი

საზოგადოება

სოც.ქსელები

შოუბიზნესი

ვარსკვლავები amfAR-ის საქველმოქმედო საღამოზე

პოპულარული

ვარსკვლავები amfAR-ის საქველმოქმედო საღამოზე

25 მაისს, სასტუმროში Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, რომელიც კანის სანაპიროზე მდებარეობს გალა-ვახშამი amfAR Gala Cannes გაიმართა. ღონისძიება ფესტივალზე ტრადიციულად, ყოველწლიურად იმართება და ის ერთ-ერთი მნიშვნელოვანი დღეა კანის კინოფესტივალის ფარგლებში. შემოსული თანხები მთლიანად შიდსით დაავადებულ ადამიანებს ხმარდებათ.

ფოტოგრაფების წინაშე წითელ ხალიჩაზე ცნობილი ლამაზმანები წარდგნენ. მათ შორის იყო ირინა შეიკი, რომელმაც რამდენიმე დღის წინ გამოჩენით გარშემომყოფები იდეალური სხეულით აღაფრთოვანა, ბელა ჰადიდი, რომელმაც ტრადიცია არ დაარღვია და საღამოზე ნახევრად შიშველი კაბით მივიდა, ევა ლონგორია, ნიკოლ კიდმანი, ლინდსი ლოჰანი, ნიკი მინაჟი და ა.შ.

შოუბიზნესი /

|

27 მაისი, 2017

|

საკვანძო სიტყვები

WP_Query Object
(
    [query] => Array
        (
            [post_type] => post
            [post_status] => publish
            [posts_per_page] => 3
            [orderby] => ASC
            [tax_query] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [field] => slug
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                )

                        )

                )

            [post__not_in] => Array
                (
                    [0] => 134370
                )

        )

    [query_vars] => Array
        (
            [post_type] => post
            [post_status] => publish
            [posts_per_page] => 3
            [orderby] => ASC
            [tax_query] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [field] => slug
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                )

                        )

                )

            [post__not_in] => Array
                (
                    [0] => 134370
                )

            [error] => 
            [m] => 
            [p] => 0
            [post_parent] => 
            [subpost] => 
            [subpost_id] => 
            [attachment] => 
            [attachment_id] => 0
            [name] => 
            [static] => 
            [pagename] => 
            [page_id] => 0
            [second] => 
            [minute] => 
            [hour] => 
            [day] => 0
            [monthnum] => 0
            [year] => 0
            [w] => 0
            [category_name] => 
            [tag] => 
            [cat] => 
            [tag_id] => 
            [author] => 
            [author_name] => 
            [feed] => 
            [tb] => 
            [paged] => 0
            [meta_key] => 
            [meta_value] => 
            [preview] => 
            [s] => 
            [sentence] => 
            [title] => 
            [fields] => 
            [menu_order] => 
            [embed] => 
            [category__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [category__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [category__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [post__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_name__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag_slug__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [tag_slug__and] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_parent__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [post_parent__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [author__in] => Array
                (
                )

            [author__not_in] => Array
                (
                )

            [ignore_sticky_posts] => 
            [suppress_filters] => 
            [cache_results] => 1
            [update_post_term_cache] => 1
            [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1
            [update_post_meta_cache] => 1
            [nopaging] => 
            [comments_per_page] => 50
            [no_found_rows] => 
            [order] => DESC
        )

    [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object
        (
            [queries] => Array
                (
                    [0] => Array
                        (
                            [taxonomy] => post_tag
                            [terms] => Array
                                (
                                )

                            [field] => slug
                            [operator] => IN
                            [include_children] => 1
                        )

                )

            [relation] => AND
            [table_aliases:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [queried_terms] => Array
                (
                    [post_tag] => Array
                        (
                            [field] => slug
                        )

                )

            [primary_table] => mob1n_posts
            [primary_id_column] => ID
        )

    [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object
        (
            [queries] => Array
                (
                )

            [relation] => 
            [meta_table] => 
            [meta_id_column] => 
            [primary_table] => 
            [primary_id_column] => 
            [table_aliases:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [clauses:protected] => Array
                (
                )

            [has_or_relation:protected] => 
        )

    [date_query] => 
    [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS  mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts  WHERE 1=1  AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (134370) AND ( 
  0 = 1
) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3
    [posts] => Array
        (
        )

    [post_count] => 0
    [current_post] => -1
    [in_the_loop] => 
    [comment_count] => 0
    [current_comment] => -1
    [found_posts] => 0
    [max_num_pages] => 0
    [max_num_comment_pages] => 0
    [is_single] => 
    [is_preview] => 
    [is_page] => 
    [is_archive] => 1
    [is_date] => 
    [is_year] => 
    [is_month] => 
    [is_day] => 
    [is_time] => 
    [is_author] => 
    [is_category] => 
    [is_tag] => 1
    [is_tax] => 
    [is_search] => 
    [is_feed] => 
    [is_comment_feed] => 
    [is_trackback] => 
    [is_home] => 
    [is_404] => 
    [is_embed] => 
    [is_paged] => 
    [is_admin] => 
    [is_attachment] => 
    [is_singular] => 
    [is_robots] => 
    [is_posts_page] => 
    [is_post_type_archive] => 
    [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => e32c628d8a49215bbdc64fad91f05850
    [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => 
    [thumbnails_cached] => 
    [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => 
    [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array
        (
            [0] => query_vars_hash
            [1] => query_vars_changed
        )

    [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array
        (
            [0] => init_query_flags
            [1] => parse_tax_query
        )

)
ბიზნესნიუსი
ბიზნესნიუსი
ბიზნესკურიერი

რადიოჰოლდინგი "ფორტუნა"

Fortuna Plus
ავტორადიო
არდაიდარდო
Musicbox