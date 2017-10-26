ვაშლიჯვარში ხანძარია – ორი ადამიანი დამწვრობით საავადმყოფოში გადაიყვანეს

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => khandzari-vashlijvari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 180752 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => khandzari-vashlijvari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 180752 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 1780 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => khandzari-vashlijvari ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari [1] => khandzari-vashlijvari ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (180752) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (1780,20725) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 177656 [post_author] => 15 [post_date] => 2017-10-19 21:26:37 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-10-19 17:26:37 [post_content] => ბათუმის ბულვარში, კლუბი Boom Boom Beach-ი დაიწვა. შემთხვევის ადგილას სახანძროს სამაშველო სამსახურის 4 ბრიგადა მუშაობდა. ხანძარი ერთ-ერთმა გამვლელმა შენიშნა. თვითმხილველების თქმით, ხის კონსტრუციას ცეცხლი სწრაფად გაუჩნდა და მისი დიდი ნაწილი უკვე დაიწვა. შემთხვევის დროს არავინ დაშავებულა. ხანძრის გამომწვევი მიზეზები ჯერჯერობით უცნობია. ბათუმში, კლუბი Boom Boom Beach-ი დაიწვა

მიანმარის 5-ვარსკვლავიან სასტუმროში ხანძარი გაჩნდა. შედეგად ერთი ადამიანი დაიღუპა, ორი კი დაშავდა. ხანძარი ღამის 3 საათზე გაჩნდა და შენობას მალე მოედო. მედიის ცნობით, სასტუმრო 1930 წელს აშენდა და ხანძარმა ის მთლიანად გაანადგურა. ცეცხლის გაჩენის მიზეზი ჯერჯერობით უცნობია. მიანმარში სასტუმროში გაჩენილ ხანძარს მსხვერპლი მოჰყვა

კალიფორნიის ჩრდილოეთ რეგიონებში მასშტაბურ ტყის ხანძრებს ამ დრომდე ვერ აქრობენ. ბოლო მონაცემებით, სტიქიის შედეგად დაღუპულთა რიცხვი 36-მდე გაიზარდა, 200-ზე მეტ ადამიანს კი კვლავ ეძებენ. ბოლო მონაცემებით, ხანძრების შედეგად 5,7 ათასი სახლია განადგურებული. 90 ათასი ადამიანი ევაკუირებულია. ამჟამად ხანძრის 17 კერაა, რომლის ლოკალიზებაში ცხრა ათასი მერხანძრე მონაწილეობს. კალიფორნიის შტატის რვა ოლქში საგანგებო მდგომარეობაა გამოცხადებული. მიმდინარეობს 400-მდე ადამიანის ძებნა. კალიფორნიის შტატის ჩრდილოეთ ნაწილში ხანძარი 10 ოქტომბერს გაჩნდა. კალიფორნიაში ხანძრების შედეგად დაღუპულთა რაოდენობა 36-მდე გაიზარდა [post_title] => ბათუმში, კლუბი Boom Boom Beach-ი დაიწვა [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => batumshi-klubi-boom-boom-beach-i-daiwva [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2017-10-19 21:46:44 [post_modified_gmt] => 2017-10-19 17:46:44 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => http://fortuna.ge/?p=177656 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw ) [comment_count] => 0 [current_comment] => -1 [found_posts] => 166 [max_num_pages] => 56 [max_num_comment_pages] => 0 [is_single] => [is_preview] => [is_page] => [is_archive] => 1 [is_date] => [is_year] => [is_month] => [is_day] => [is_time] => [is_author] => [is_category] => [is_tag] => 1 [is_tax] => [is_search] => [is_feed] => [is_comment_feed] => [is_trackback] => [is_home] => [is_404] => [is_embed] => [is_paged] => [is_admin] => [is_attachment] => [is_singular] => [is_robots] => [is_posts_page] => [is_post_type_archive] => [query_vars_hash:WP_Query:private] => ae1648b1f5b5569952d3f8ef9342d486 [query_vars_changed:WP_Query:private] => [thumbnails_cached] => [stopwords:WP_Query:private] => [compat_fields:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => query_vars_hash [1] => query_vars_changed ) [compat_methods:WP_Query:private] => Array ( [0] => init_query_flags [1] => parse_tax_query ) )