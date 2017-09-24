პოლიტიკა

წნორშიც ხანძარია – ცეცხლი დასახლებულ პუნქტთანაა

წნორშიც ხანძარია – ცეცხლი დასახლებულ პუნქტთანაა

სიღნაღის მუნიციპალიტეტის დაბა წნორში ცეცხლი გაჩნდა. ხანძარი დასახლებული პუნქტიდან ე.წ. ბრწოწლიანიდა დაახლოებით, 60 მეტრის სიშორეზეა.

ცეცხლის ჩაქრობას ადგილობრივი მოსახლეობა მეხანძრეებთან ერთად ცდილობს. ამ დროისთვის ძირითადი კერები ლოკალიზებულია.

ფოტო: კახა კუპატაძე

24 სექტემბერი, 2017

საკვანძო სიტყვები

ხანძარი წნორში ხანძარი სიღნაღში ხანძრები2017 
