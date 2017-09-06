ლაგოდეხში, წმინდა ნიკოლოზის ტაძარში ცეცხლი გაჩნდა

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari-lagodekhshi [1] => wminda-nikolozis-tadzari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 160866 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari-lagodekhshi [1] => wminda-nikolozis-tadzari ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 160866 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 18523 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari-lagodekhshi [1] => wminda-nikolozis-tadzari ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => khandzari-lagodekhshi [1] => wminda-nikolozis-tadzari ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (160866) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (18523,18933) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 156386 [post_author] => 8 [post_date] => 2017-08-23 23:34:00 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-08-23 19:34:00 [post_content] => ლაგოდეხში, ჭავჭავაძის ქუჩაზე, დაახლოებით ერთი საათის წინ, ხანძარი გაჩნდა. ცეცხლი კერძო პირის მეურნეობის შენობას უკიდია. ადგილზე სახანძრო-სამაშველო ჯგუფებია მობილიზებული. როგორც ლაგოდეხის მუნიციპალიტეტის გამგებელმა, კახა ჯამბურიამ პირველ არხთან განაცხადა, მაშველები ყველაფერს აკეთებენ, რომ ცეცხლი ახლომდებარე ვენახებზე არ გადავიდეს. შეგახსენებთ, რომ ლაგოდეხში ხანძარი გუშინაც გაჩნდა, თუმცა სხვა ლოკაციაზე (აეროპორტის ქუჩაზე). დაახლოებით ნახევარი ჰექტარის ფართობზე, გუშინ ცეცხლი ხმელ ბალახებს გაუჩნდა, თუმცა მისი ლოკალიზება სამაშველო ჯგუფებმა მალევე შეძლეს. ლაგოდეხში დღესაც ხანძარია: ცდილობენ ცეცხლი ვენახებზე არ გადავიდეს ლაგოდეხში დღესაც ხანძარია: ცდილობენ ცეცხლი ვენახებზე არ გადავიდეს