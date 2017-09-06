პოლიტიკა

ლაგოდეხში, წმინდა ნიკოლოზის ტაძარში ცეცხლი გაჩნდა

ლაგოდეხში, წმინდა ნიკოლოზის ტაძარში ცეცხლი გაჩნდა

წმინდა ნიკოლოზის სახელობის ტაძარს ლაგოდეხში ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა. გავრცელებული ინფორმაცით, ცეცხლი მცირე ფართობზე იყო გავრცელებული.დაზიანებულია ეკლესიის ჭერი, თუმცა, შენობის გადარჩენა მოხერხდა.ადგილზე ლაგოდეხის სახანძრო-სამაშველო ბრიგადა იყო მობილიზებული.ხანძარი ამ დროისთვის ლიკვიდირებულია. ჯერ-ჯერობით უცნობია ხანძრის გამომწვევი მიზეზი. მიმდინარეობს გამოძიება

 

 

კახაბერ კუპატაძის ფოტო

 

6 სექტემბერი, 2017

მსგავსი სიახლეები

ლაგოდეხში დღესაც ხანძარია: ცდილობენ ცეცხლი ვენახებზე არ გადავიდეს

ლაგოდეხში დღესაც ხანძარია: ცდილობენ ცეცხლი ვენახებზე არ გადავიდეს

ლაგოდეხში, ჭავჭავაძის ქუჩაზე, დაახლოებით ერთი საათის წინ, ხანძარი გაჩნ...

23 აგვისტო, 2017

