ავტობუსის მძღოლი ზორო, რომელიც შშმ პირებს ეხმარება

[post_title] => მეტროსადგური ვაჟა-ფშაველა მგზავრებს დროებით ვერ მოემსახურება

თბილისის სატრანსპორტო კომპანიის ცნობით, ტექნიკური ხარვეზის გამო, მეტროსადგური ვაჟა-ფშაველა დროებით, მგზავრებს ვერ მოემსახურება . ხარვეზი სიგნალიზაციის მოწყობილობის დაზიანებით არის გამოწვეული. პრობლემის აღმოფხვრისთანავე, მეტროსადგური მუშაობას ჩვეულ რეჟიმში განაგრძობს. თბილისის სატრანსპორტო კომპანია შექმნილი დისკომფორტისთვის მგზავრებს ბოდიშს უხდის. [post_title] => MAN-ის ავტობუსის ავარიაში მოყოლასთან დაკავშირებით გავრცელებულ ინფორმაციაზე სატრანსპორტო კომპანია განცხადებას აკეთებს

„თბილისის სატრანსპორტო კომპანიის" განცხადებით, ინტერნეტსივრცეში გავრცელებული ინფორმაცია MAN-ის ავტობუსის ავარიაში მოყოლასთან დაკავშირებით, სიმართლეს არ შეესაბამება. როგორც მათ "ფორტუნას" აცნობეს, MAN-ის ათი ახალი ავტობუსი, ამ მომენტისთვის,ავტოპარკში მდებარეობს. ახალი ავტობუსების N 61 ხაზზე გაშვება 6 ოქტომბრიდან იგეგმება. თბილისელებს და დედაქალაქის სტუმრებს სულ მალე 10 ახალი, ევროსტანდარტების შესაბამისი, ადაპტირებული და ეკოლოგიურად სუფთა, CNG საწვავზე მომუშავე ავტობუსი მოემსახურება.