პეტერბურგში აფეთქების შედეგად ერთი ადამიანი დაშავდა

[post_title] => დორტმუნდში აფეთქების ადგილზე წერილი იპოვეს. მისმა ავტორმა „ბორუსიას" ფეხბურთელებზე თავდასხმის პასუხისმგებლობა საკუთარ თავზე აიღო. პოლიცია დამნაშავის პიროვნებას ადგენს, რომელმაც გერმანული გუნდის ავტობუსის სიახლოვეს სამი აფეთქება მოაწყო. ამასთან, გერმანიის პოლიცია არ ადასტურებს, რომ ეს ტერაქტი იყო. დორტმუნდის პოლიციის თავკაცი გრეგორ ლანგე მომხდარის მიუხედავად უსაფრთხოების უმაღლეს დონეზე საუბრობს. „დღეისათვის ტერორისტული შეტევის რისკი სიახლე არ არის. ჩვენ დიდხანს ვემზადებოდით, თუმცა ვერ ვიტყვი, რომ ეს ტერორისტული შეტევა იყო. მიმდინარეობს გამოძიება", - განაცხადა ლანგემ. „ბორუსიას"მცველმა მარკ ბარტრამ ასხლეტილი შუშისგან ჭრილობა მიიღო. მცირეოდენი ჩარევის შემდეგ ესპანელი ფეხბურთელი საავადმყოფოდან შუაღამით გამოწერეს. ფეხბურთელის გარდა დაზიანდა პოლიციელი, რომელიც გუნდს მოტოციკლით აცილებდა. ამ აფეთქების გამო ჩემპიონთა ლიგის პირველი მეოთხედფინალური მატჩი დორტმუნდის „ბორუსიასა" და ფრანგულ „მონაკოს" შორის დღეისათვის, 12 აპრილს გადაიდო. თამაში 21:45 საათზე დაიწყება, რათა სხვა ორ შეხვედრას არ დაემთხვეს. Borussia Dortmund's #ChampionsLeague match with #monaco postponed after explosions – video report #dortmund #bartra pic.twitter.com/40eznTOxdS — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) April 11, 2017

დორტმუნდში დამნაშავემ წერილი დატოვა: პოლიცია ტერაქტს არ ადასტურებს (ვიდეო) დორტმუნდში, საფეხბურთო კლუბ „ბორუსია დორტმუნდის" ავტობუსის წინ ასაფეთქებელი მოწყობილობა აფეთქდა. გავრცელებული ინფორმაციით, დაშავებულია ესპანელი ფეხბურთელი მარკ ბარტრა. დღეს ჩემპიონთა ლიგის მეოთხედ ფინალში დორტმუნდის „ბორუსია" ფრანგულ მონაკოს უპირისპირდება. აფეთქების შედეგად დაშავებულია ესპანელი ფეხბურთელი მარკ ბარტრა