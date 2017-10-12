რომელ ქუჩებს შეეცვალათ დასახელება

პოლიტიკა

თბილისის საკრებულოს თავმჯდომარის გიორგი ალიბეგაშვილის მიერ ხელმოწერილი შესაბამისი განკარგულებით, დედაქალაქში ზოგიერთ ქუჩას სახელწოდება შეეცვალა, რამდენიმე უსახელო ქუჩას კი კონკრეტული სახელი მიენიჭება. განკარგულების შესასრულებლად საჭირო ღონისძიებების განხორციელება მერიამ ოთხი თვის ვადაში უნდა უზრუნველყოს.

 

ვაკის რაიონში, მამია გურიელის ქუჩის მონაკვეთს კალათბურთელის დუდუ დადიანის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

ჩუღურეთის რაიონში, რობერტ ბარძიმაშვილის ქუჩას ფილოსოფოსის, პროფესორ მოსე გოგიბერიძის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

ნაძალადევის რაიონში, თბილისის ზღვასთან მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას უცნობ გმირთა სახელი მიენიჭა

 

ისნის რაიონში, ბერი გაბრიელ სალოსის გამზირთან მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას ფსიქოლოგის, აკადემიკოს შოთა ნადირაშვილის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

სამგორის რაიონში, ქინძმარაულის ქუჩასთან მდებარე უსახელო ჩიხს ქინძმარაულის I ჩიხის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

ვაკის რაიონში, მეტროსადგურ უნივერსიტეტთან მდებარე უსახელო მოედანს სოხუმის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

ნაძალადევის რაიონში, მიტინგის ქუჩას ეკლესიის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

სამგორის რაიონში, წინუბანში, ბეჩოს ქუჩასთან მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას პოეტ ნოდარ კვიციანის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

სამგორის რაიონში, დიდ ლილოში, საქართველოს სროლის სახეობათა ეროვნული ფედერაციის სასროლეთთან მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას თვის სპორტსმენის ზურაბ მაჩხანელის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

ნაძალადევის რაიონში, მუშათა ქუჩისათვის აფხაზეთის ომში დაღუპული მებრძოლის – გრიგორ (გრიშა) ბიჩინაშვილის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

საბურთალოს რაიონში, დავით აღმაშენებლის ხეივნის მიმდებარე ტერიტორიასთან არსებულ უსახელო ქუჩას აფხაზეთის ომში დაღუპული მებრძოლის – ლევან ფირცხელიანის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

საბურთალოს რაიონში, ე.წ. ქოშიგორას დასახლებაში, უდაბნოს მონასტრის ქუჩასთან მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას ფილოსოფოსის, პროფესორ ნიკო ჭავჭავაძის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

ისნის რაიონში, ვაზისუბნის II მ/რაიონში მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას ფოტოგრაფ ალექსანდრე როინაშვილის სახელი მიენიჭა

 

სამგორის რაიონში, იგოთის ქუჩის გაგრძელებასა და მასთან არსებულ ჩიხებს იგოთის სახელი მიენიჭათ

 

გლდანის რაიონში, მუხიანის II მ/რაიონში მდებარე უსახელო ქუჩას წმინდა ნინოს სახელი მიენიჭა

 

 

დიდუბის რაიონში, მოსე გოგიბერიძის ქუჩას საქართველოს სახალხო არტისტის რობერტ ბარძიმაშვილის სახელი მიენიჭა

12 ოქტომბერი, 2017

თბილისი დედაქალაქი ქუჩები 
