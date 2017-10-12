რომელ ქუჩებს შეეცვალათ დასახელება

WP_Query Object ( [query] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => tbilisi [1] => dedaqalaqi [2] => quchebi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 174753 ) ) [query_vars] => Array ( [post_type] => post [post_status] => publish [posts_per_page] => 3 [orderby] => ASC [tax_query] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [field] => slug [terms] => Array ( [0] => tbilisi [1] => dedaqalaqi [2] => quchebi ) ) ) [post__not_in] => Array ( [0] => 174753 ) [error] => [m] => [p] => 0 [post_parent] => [subpost] => [subpost_id] => [attachment] => [attachment_id] => 0 [name] => [static] => [pagename] => [page_id] => 0 [second] => [minute] => [hour] => [day] => 0 [monthnum] => 0 [year] => 0 [w] => 0 [category_name] => [tag] => [cat] => [tag_id] => 62 [author] => [author_name] => [feed] => [tb] => [paged] => 0 [meta_key] => [meta_value] => [preview] => [s] => [sentence] => [title] => [fields] => [menu_order] => [embed] => [category__in] => Array ( ) [category__not_in] => Array ( ) [category__and] => Array ( ) [post__in] => Array ( ) [post_name__in] => Array ( ) [tag__in] => Array ( ) [tag__not_in] => Array ( ) [tag__and] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__in] => Array ( ) [tag_slug__and] => Array ( ) [post_parent__in] => Array ( ) [post_parent__not_in] => Array ( ) [author__in] => Array ( ) [author__not_in] => Array ( ) [ignore_sticky_posts] => [suppress_filters] => [cache_results] => 1 [update_post_term_cache] => 1 [lazy_load_term_meta] => 1 [update_post_meta_cache] => 1 [nopaging] => [comments_per_page] => 50 [no_found_rows] => [order] => DESC ) [tax_query] => WP_Tax_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [taxonomy] => post_tag [terms] => Array ( [0] => tbilisi [1] => dedaqalaqi [2] => quchebi ) [field] => slug [operator] => IN [include_children] => 1 ) ) [relation] => AND [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( [0] => mob1n_term_relationships ) [queried_terms] => Array ( [post_tag] => Array ( [terms] => Array ( [0] => tbilisi [1] => dedaqalaqi [2] => quchebi ) [field] => slug ) ) [primary_table] => mob1n_posts [primary_id_column] => ID ) [meta_query] => WP_Meta_Query Object ( [queries] => Array ( ) [relation] => [meta_table] => [meta_id_column] => [primary_table] => [primary_id_column] => [table_aliases:protected] => Array ( ) [clauses:protected] => Array ( ) [has_or_relation:protected] => ) [date_query] => [request] => SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS mob1n_posts.ID FROM mob1n_posts LEFT JOIN mob1n_term_relationships ON (mob1n_posts.ID = mob1n_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND mob1n_posts.ID NOT IN (174753) AND ( mob1n_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (2847,14692,62) ) AND mob1n_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((mob1n_posts.post_status = 'publish')) GROUP BY mob1n_posts.ID ORDER BY mob1n_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 3 [posts] => Array ( [0] => WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 173095 [post_author] => 12 [post_date] => 2017-10-10 10:46:05 [post_date_gmt] => 2017-10-10 06:46:05 [post_content] => თბილისის საკრებულოში დღეს ბიძინა ივანიშვილის კომპანიისთვის თბილისის ცენტრში მიწის 2 ნაკვეთის 1 ლარად გადაცემასთან დაკავშირებით საბოლოო გადაწყვეტილება უნდა მიიღონ. ამ საკითხის მიღებას ოპოზიცია კატეგორიულად ეწინააღმდეგება. უკვე დაანონსებულია, რომ სხდომას ოპოზიციური პარტიების თბილისის მერობის კანდიდატები დაესწრებიან. სხდომა 16:00 საათზეა დანიშნული. თბილისის საკრებულოში დღეს ივანიშვილის კომპანიისთვის მიწების 1 ლარად გადაცემას განიხილავენ

თბილისში, აღმაშენებლის ხეივნის მიმდებარე ტერიტორიაზე, მსუბუქ მანქანას ცეცხლი გაუჩნდა, რასაც აფეთქება მოჰყვა. "მერსედესის" მარკის ავტომანქანა მთლიანად დამწვარია. ინცინდეტის შედეგად არავინ დაშვებულა. ადგილზე მობილიზებული იყო სახანძრო ბრიგადები და საპატრულო პოლიცია. შსს-ს ინფორმაციით, ხანძრის გამომწვევ მიზეზებს გამოძიება დაადგენს. თბილისში მსუბუქი ავტომანქანა მოძრაობისას დაიწვა

არის თუ არა აზიური ფაროსანა თბილისში, ამ საკითხზე ექსპერტიზის პასუხი დღეს გახდება ცნობილი. ამის შესახებ "ფორტუნას" "სურსათის ეროვნული სააგენტოში" განუცხადეს. მათი ინფორმაციით, იმ შემთხვევაში, თუ პასუხი დადებითი იქნება, სოფლის მეურნეობის სამინისტრო შესაბამისი ზომების გასატარებლად მზად არის. მათივე თქმით, ტერიტორია სპეციალური წამლით დამუშავდება. სპეციალისტები აქვე მოსალხოებას ახსენებენ, რომ მწერი ადამიანისთვის საფრთხეს არ წარმოადგენს. აზიური ფაროსანა თბილისში - ექსპერტების პასუხი დღეს გახდება ცნობილი

თბილისის საკრებულოში დღეს ბიძინა ივანიშვილის კომპანიისთვის თბილისის ცენტრში მიწის 2 ნაკვეთის 1 ლარად გადაცემასთან დაკავშირებით საბოლოო გადაწყვეტილება უნდა მიიღონ. ამ საკითხის მიღებას ოპოზიცია კატეგორიულად ეწინააღმდეგება. უკვე დაანონსებულია, რომ სხდომას ოპოზიციური პარტიების თბილისის მერობის კანდიდატები დაესწრებიან. სხდომა 16:00 საათზეა დანიშნული. თბილისის საკრებულოში დღეს ივანიშვილის კომპანიისთვის მიწების 1 ლარად გადაცემას განიხილავენ